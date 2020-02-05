Spiral Membrane Market 2019 New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Spiral Membrane Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

Spiral element consist of membranes, feed spacers, permeate spacers, and a permeate tube. The basic unit is a sandwich of flat membrane sheets, known as a ‘leaf’, wound around a central perforated tube. Membrane is laid out and folded in half with the membrane facing inward. The feed spacer is placed in between the folded membranes, forming a membrane sandwich. Purpose of the feed spacer is to provide space for water to flow between the membrane surfaces, and to allow a uniform flow between the membrane leaves.

Based on type, the global spiral membrane market has been segmented into polyamide, PS & PES, fluoropolymers, and others. In terms of revenue, the polyamide segment accounted for a dominant share of the global spiral membrane market in 2017. Polyamide is projected to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period due to its easy availability and cost-efficiency. The polysulfone & polyethersulfone (PS & PES) segment accounted for a large share of the market. PS & PES imparts strength and high resistance to oxidation, and are primarily used in ultrafiltration, and microfiltration. The fluoropolymers segment constituted a considerable share of the market in 2017. Fluoropolymers has high dissipation factor; therefore, these are not employed in spiral membrane.

In terms of technology, the global spiral membrane market has been segmented into reverse osmosis (RO), nanofiltration (NF), ultrafiltration (UF), and microfiltration (MF). In terms of value, RO is a leading segment of the global spiral membrane market and is likely to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, as it is cost-effectiveness. The NF segment is anticipated to expand rapid pace during the forecast period due to the increase in its use in water treatment applications. The MF segment constitutes a large share of the global market. UF is anticipated to be a less attractive segment during the forecast period, as this technology cannot separate dissolved salts.

In terms of end-use industry, the global spiral membrane market has been divided into water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, and others. The water & wastewater treatment segment is sub-segmented into desalination, public, utility water treatment, and wastewater recycle. Based on revenue, the segment accounted for a dominant share of the global market in 2017. Rapid growth in population and urbanization is increasing the demand for clean water. The food & beverage segment also constituted a large share of the market in 2017. The segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology and chemical & petrochemical segments accounted for a substantial share of the market. Pharmaceutical companies use spiral membrane to produce various simple chemical synthesis and complex drugs.

Based on region, the global spiral membrane market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific dominated the global spiral membrane market in 2017. Based on revenue, Asia Pacific was a leading region of the global spiral membrane market in 2017. The region is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to presences of a large industrial base and increase in demand for spiral membrane from water & wastewater treatment, chemical & petrochemical, and other industries. Europe constituted moderate share of the spiral membrane market. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the research-based pharmaceuticals industry is growing in Europe. This, in turn, is driving the spiral membrane market in the region. Middle East & Africa constitutes a considerable share of the spiral membrane market. The oil & gas sector is expanding at a rapid pace in Middles East & Africa; therefore, market in the region is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global powder coatings market. Large players account for key share of the market. Key players operating in the market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta, FMC Corporation, SUEZ, LG Chem, and ALFA LAVAL. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



