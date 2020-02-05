Superalloys Market Share, Potential Growth, Regional Analysis and Future Prospect till 2023
The global superalloys market was valued at $4,158 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $7,677 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2023. Superalloys are also referred to as high-temperature alloys, as they maintain their strength and toughness at elevated temperature. These alloys possess properties such as high mechanical strength, creep resistance, significant surface stability, and corrosion & oxidation resistance at high temperature. They are used in range of applications such as petrochemical processing, power plants, and oil & gas industries. They are majorly applicable in commercial & military jet engines, auxiliary power units, power turbines, defense systems, locomotive engines, and others.
In 2016, North America and Europe were the leading regions, in terms of both value and volume, owing the rise in utilization of aircrafts and significant growth in aerospace industry. Superalloys facilitate improved operating efficiency and reduced environmental emissions that, which lead to increase in use of these alloys in gas turbines and oil & gas equipment. The market is driven by the rise in need for high strength materials in aerospace and oil & gas industries that can withstand high temperature and resist creeping.
The superalloys market is segmented based on base material, application, and geography. On the basis of base material, the market is divided nickel-based, cobalt-based, and iron-based superalloys. Applications covered in the study include aerospace, industrial gas turbine, automotive, oil & gas, industrial, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
On June 17, 2015, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated expanded its nickel-based superalloy’s manufacturing capacity to cater to the growing demands from aerospace jet engine and oil & gas markets. The company has invested around $70 million for this expansion which helped the company to strengthen its position in the global market.
Major market players are as follows:
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)
Haynes International
Special Metals Corporation
Aperam
Carpenter Technology
AMG Superalloys
Doncasters
Nippon Yakin Kogyo
Universal Stainless
Danyang City Kaixin Alloy Material Co. Ltd.
Supreme Special Steel Pvt. Ltd.
TI Steel Private Ltd.
AcmeCast
Balaji Superalloys
KEY MARKET BENEFITS
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics of the global superalloys market.
In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing market estimations for key segments between 2017 and 2023, which assist to identify the prevailing opportunities.
The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.
This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the market scenario across various regions.
Extensive analysis is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Base Material
Nickel-Based
Iron-Based
Cobalt-Based
By Application
Aerospace
Commercial & cargo
Business
Military
Rotary
Industrial Gas Turbine
Electrical
Mechanical
Automotive
Oil & Gas
Industrial
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
Other major players in the industry include the following:
Arconic
Fushun Special Steel
VDM Metals
VSMPO-AVISMA
CISRI Gaona
Changcheng Special Steel
IMET Alloys
Mattco Forge Inc.
United Performance Metals
