Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023
SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) is an automated real time monitoring tool which can supervise, collect data, analyze and generate reports. SCADA displays the status of the remote machinery(s) and acquires information about the same over coded signal (control system combined with data acquisition system) and are usually used for large distance multiple sites. SCADA being comprehensive, is utilized in various industries such as infrastructure (pipeline, power transmission, etc.), industrial (refining, power generation, etc.), and facility-based environments (airport, ships, etc.). The enormous growth in big data along with analytics has increased the expected efficiency of SCADA to the customers. This will lead to higher profitability for the companies.
The SCADA market is driven mainly by factors such as implementation of SCADA to support high requirements of safety and to reduce distribution & transmission losses. Also, demand for SCADA has increased due to its integration with corporate IT and due to its flexibility with usage of WSN. Further, the deployment of SCADA on private cloud has gained momentum which has boosted the bandwidth requirement and is shifting towards IP based market. SCADA market is estimated to have significant growth during the forecast period. However, some factors that are restraining growth in the market include apprehensions of cyber-attacks, social engineering and physical security of the system.
The report segments the SCADA market on the basis of components, application, architecture, and geography. On the basis of components, the market is segmented as HMI, PLC, RTU, communication system, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented as oil & gas, power, chemicals, transportation, and others. Further, the sub-segments under architecture are software, hardware, and services. Lastly, the market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, & Africa).
Some of the significant players in the SCADA market that are profiled in the report are IBM Corp, Hitachi LTD, Alstom, Honeywell International, ABB LTD, JFE Engineering Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, and Schneider Electric.
Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31129
POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:
The report gives a broad examination of the present and developing business sector patterns and progression in the global SCADA market
The SCADA market is analyzed for different geographical region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA
In this report region and country wise SCADA industry conditions are analyzed.
The market opportunities are highlighted in this report and provide estimations through quantitative analysis 2014-2020
The report gives out the necessary in-depth information about the drivers, restraints and opportunities
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The SCADA market is segmented on the basis of components, application, architecture, and geography.
GLOBAL SCADA MARKET, BY COMPONENTS
Human Machine Interface (HMI)
Programmable Logic Unit (PLC)
Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)
Communication
Others
GLOBAL SCADA MARKET, BY APPLICATION
Electrical Power
Oil & Gas
Water & waste-water
Manufacturing
Transportation
Telecommunication
Chemicals
Food and beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Others
GLOBAL SCADA MARKET, BY ARCHITECTURE
Software
Hardware
Services
GLOBAL SCADA MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Taiwan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
IBM Corp
Hitachi LTD
Alstom
Honeywell International
ABB LTD
JFE Engineering Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Emerson Electric Co.
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
COMPANIES MENTIONED IN THE REPORT
Movilizer
Ignify Inc.
Bosch Rexroth AG
CGM Group
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31129
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]