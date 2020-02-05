Terminal Automation Systems Market – From Research and Innovation to Market Deployment

Terminal automation systems are a combination of hardware and software, which are utilized for enhanced safety of various types of terminals. A terminal generally refers to storage facilities of products such as oil, gas, and chemicals among others. It can also refer to the distribution centers, from where the products are sent to the point of sales (POS) locations. Oil terminals are usually located near the refineries or in close proximity of docks, from where petroleum products can be discharged by the marine tankers. Similarly, terminals for chemicals and petrochemicals are also utilized for safe and efficient storage of chemicals, prior to transportation to its desired destinations.

Additionally, terminals are also utilized for effective distribution of stored products, via different modes of transportations, such as roadways, railways and marine. Hence, the important roles played by terminals has rendered the need for effective monitoring and heightened security of these terminals. Terminal automation systems aids monitoring and safety of these terminals. In general, terminal automation system aids in coordination of operations, such as receipt, reconciliation, storage and distribution of products, prevention of fraud, raising alarms for untoward events and ensuring overall safety of the terminal among others. It consists of various sub systems and covers a wide variety of hardware and software solutions. Terminal automation systems require relatively less real-time process control and can offer superior transactional capabilities.

Terminal automation systems market is primarily being driven by the higher level of safety and security provided by these systems. The oil & gas industry, coupled with the chemical industry, is slowly recovering from the recent downturn faced for the past few years. This has been boosting the demand for terminal automation systems offering higher safety, effective management and efficient distribution of these products, as the demand for petroleum products continue to grow at a fast pace globally. Additionally, the demand for terminal automation systems is being further boosted by the recent upgrading of Greenfield terminal infrastructure across the globe. Such upgrading has increased the application of various components of terminal automation systems. Furthermore, the growing regulatory stringency, pertaining to environmental concerns and public health hazards, has been further boosting the demand for terminal automation systems. However, factors such as extended timelines for regulatory approvals and relatively slow recovering process of the chemical industry have been restraining the growth of the terminal automation systems market. The recent growth in interest for shale gas and growing exploration of shale gas can offer unique growth opportunities for the terminal automation systems market globally.

The terminal automation systems market, on the basis of architecture, has been segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of hardware, the market has been further segmented into sensors, networking components, programmable logic controller (PLC), access control systems, and others. Others segment includes flow meters, valves, actuators, weigh scale etc. Several vendors offer proprietary software solutions, such as PLC interface and real-time host interface among others, for these systems. Based on end-use industry, the market for terminal automation systems has been segmented into oil & gas, chemicals and others. Oil & gas was the largest segment in 2016, owing to the presence of large number of terminals and growing automation of such terminals globally. The global market for terminal automation systems, by region, has been segmented into five major regions. They are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America and Middle-East & Africa (MEA).