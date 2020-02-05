Thiochemical Sales Market 2018 Segmented by Manufacturers, Product Types, Major Applications, and Important Regions to 2025

The Thiochemical Sales Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Thiochemicals are basically a cluster of chemicals in which the oxygen molecule is sulfur known as Thio compound. Such reactions where the oxygen ion is replaced by the sulfur ion are precisely carried out via thionation. The sulfur being a major compound is utilized in the production of thiochemicals which includes methyl mercaptan which act as a precursor for the amino acid that is further used in animal nutrition products. Escalating demand for natural gas in the industrial along with domestic applications, rising refining capacity of oil & gas on the globe and escalating demand for thiochemicals which includes mercaptene and dimethyl disulfide are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, ban on the use of methyl bromide for soil fumigation is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the market over the upcoming years. However, volatile raw material prices and toxicity concerns are the factor that limiting the market growth of Thiochemical Sales during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Thiochemical Sales Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising number of oil & gas fields across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at sluggish growth rate in the global Thiochemical Sales market owing to presence of strict regulations in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to change in food preference especially in developing economies such as India and China.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Arkema

• Chevron Philips

• Toray Fine Chemicals

• BASF

• Sipcam Oxon

• Hubei Xingchi

• Dexing Zhongke Fine Chemicals

• Taizhou Sunny Chemicals

• Langfang Jinshenghui Chemical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

 Mercaptans

 Dimethyl Disulfide

 Dimethyl Sulfoxide

 Thioglycolic Acid & Esters

 Thiourea

 Others

By End-Users:

 Oil & Gas

 Food and Agrochemicals

 Chemicals

 Plastics

 Electrical & Electronics

 Automotive & Transportations

 Consumer Goods

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Thiochemical Sales Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors