UPS Market- Generation of Massive Volume of Mobile Data Benefits Market

The dominance of a handful of large players renders stiff competition in the global UPS market, says Transparency Market Research in a new report. Keen players are striving to launch technologically advanced products to stay competitive in this market which is at a mature stage.

Key participants in the global UPS market to name a few are Eaton Corporation Plc., Emerson Electric, Uninterruptible Power Supplies Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Riello Elettronica, Schneider Electric SE (APC), Legrand, Vertiv Co., and ABB Limited.

A report by Transparency Market Research envisages the global UPS market to peg a CAGR of 7.5% between 2017 and 2025, for the market to become worth US$9,881.9 mn by the end of 2025 from US$5,201.9 mn in 2016.

Data center and facility application segment led the UPS market in 2016 in terms of revenue. Going ahead, the segment is expected to clock a significant 7.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. Based on kVA range, in 2016, 20.1-60 kVA range segment accounted for the leading revenue contribution mainly because of its high adoption in data centers. On the other hand, the segment of less than 5kVA segment is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

Geography-wise, Europe followed by North America were the leading revenue generating regions in 2016. These regions are expected to hold on to maintain their positions over the forecast period.

Generation of Massive Volume of Mobile Data Benefits Market

Majorly fuelling the global UPS market is the increasing frequency of power fluctuations and growth in the number of data centers and cloud storage utilization capacity. Natural causes, short circuits as well as manmade outages are the some of the key factors for power fluctuations that can cause equipment degradation over a period or instantaneous loss of data stored on the equipment. This necessitates power backup, especially in emerging economies that do not have reliable energy infrastructure.

Power backup in small and large scale industries protects sensitive equipment from getting damaged in the event of fluctuations in the power grid. UPS systems are crucial for hospitals wherein power fluctuations can put patients’ life in danger. UPS systems are also crucial for factories to prevent accidents, loss of downtime.

At present, expansion of wireless internet connectivity and the incessant penetration of smartphones have led to generation of massive volumes of data thus leading to the need for mega capacity data centers. Data centers require continuous power supply to protect operational data, IT equipment and to keep cooling systems running. Emerging economies such as China and India have emerged as preferred destinations for setting up data centers due to the advantage of reliable infrastructure at low costs. Global mobile service providers are constructing mega capacity data centers in these destinations to manage rapidly-increasing data traffic. As a result, Asia Pacific is emerging to be a key market for UPS for power backup needs of these establishments.

Lastly, advancements in UPS systems leading to the development of transformer-less UPS, lithium-ion technology and modular UPS are expected to positively influence the market’s growth.

High Installation and High Maintenance Costs Crimps Growth

However, high installation and maintenance cost of UPS is proving to be a challenge to the market’s growth. Nonetheless, market players are striving to add flexible, energy efficient and high load capacity features in UPS.