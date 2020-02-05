Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Top Key Players Operating Includes Are Mohawk, Gerflor, Armstrong, Mannington Mills Inc – 2027

Vinyl flooring tiles is a modern type of robust flooring. Robust flooring is a blend of artificial composites such as rubber, plastic, PVC, linoleum, and vinyl. Vinyl is the latest addition to this list. These synthetic composites, which can endure for more than a century, act as cost-effective substitutes for natural materials such as wood, concrete, ceramic, and marble. Vinyl is a synthetic material made from chlorine and ethylene. It is mostly used in construction activities, especially flooring. Vinyl flooring tiles provide toughness. They are easy to maintain, durable, and scratch-resistant

Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market: Trends & Developments

Demand for vinyl flooring tiles is increasing due to the rise in construction activities and strong growth of the commercial construction industry. Superior properties of vinyl flooring tiles, such as high resistivity to heat and scratches, boost their usage in residential and commercial construction sectors. Moreover, rise in the number of renovation projects is expected to propel the demand for vinyl flooring tiles in the near future. However, stringent regulations on the use of vinyl led by its hazardous impact on human being is likely to restrain the vinyl flooring tiles market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the rise in population in developing economies encourage construction and infrastructure development activities. This, in turn, is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the global vinyl flooring tiles market in the near future.

Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market: Segmentation

The vinyl flooring tiles market can be classified based on component type, product type, end-user industry, and region. In terms of component type, the market can be segregated into polyvinyl chloride resins and plasticizers. Polyvinyl chloride resin tiles possess higher strength and durability. Hence, they are preferred in the construction of commercial buildings such as hospitals, schools, and offices. Based on product type, the vinyl flooring tiles market can be divided into vinyl tiles and luxury vinyl tiles. Luxury vinyl tiles contain vinyl in larger amounts. This, in turn, builds a better-performing flooring system that appears more realistic. This factor is expected to boost the demand for luxury vinyl tiles in various construction activities in the near future. In terms of end-user, the global vinyl flooring tiles market can be bifurcated into residential and commercial. The residential segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to increase in population across the world.

Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global vinyl flooring tiles market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The market in North America and Europe is estimated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization in developing economies in the region, such as India and China. Increase in infrastructure development activities, growth of the automobile industry, and growing urbanization in the region. Additionally, increased consumption of vinyl flooring tiles in automotive, health care, manufacturing, retail, and education sectors is expected to drive the market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The vinyl flooring tiles market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to expand at a moderate pace in the near future, owing to high production cost of vinyl flooring tiles in these regions.

Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global vinyl flooring tiles market are Mohawk, Gerflor, Armstrong, Mannington Mills Inc., Shaw Flor, Tarkett S.A., Novalis Innovative Flooring, Mannington Mills, Inc., Congoleum Corporation, and CBC Co., Ltd.