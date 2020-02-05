Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast from to 2018 -2026

Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Market: Overview

Increasing demand for continuous health monitoring devices and growing requirement for fitness tracking apps is likely to influence growth of the global wearable fitness trackers market. A surging prevalence of obesity and rising disposable income too are other major factors expected to trigger growth in the market in near future.

On the other hand, high costs of products and data tampering risks is likely to limit growth of the global wearable fitness trackers market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Based on channel of distribution, indirect distribution channel is likely to hold maximum share in the global market. This is mainly due to growing customer preference for online shopping across the globe.

The report provides brief analysis about the global wearable fitness trackers market along with a thorough segmental and regional analysis.

Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Market: Trends and Opportunities

The increasing awareness about the obesity and rising preference for online store due to increasing demand for fitness app device is likely to be key drivers influencing growth of the global wearable fitness trackers market. In addition, growing trend for wearable technology is expected to boost growth in this market. The growing preference by the geriatric population for frequently requirement for tracking the health status is likely to fuel the global wearable fitness trackers market in coming years. Moreover, the rising healthcare spending due to growing disposable income is another trend likely to drive growth of the global wearable fitness trackers market in upcoming years.

Many of these devices are equipped with highly interactive features. Along with these features, the presence of high-end tracking systems present in these devices are majorly boosting growth in the global wearable fitness trackers market in foreseeable future. An increasing trend for development of Internet of Things (IoT)-based systems is another trend fueling growth of this market. Moreover, there is continues demand for the wireless health monitoring device among the elderly population and the related disease among the same age group. For instance diabetes requires continuous monitoring device and this likely to stimulating demand for the wearable fitness trackers across the globe.

Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical standpoint, North America is likely to dominate the global wearable fitness trackers market due to the presence of large number of prominent players such as fossil, fitbit Inc., and Apple Inc. Rising incidences of chronic disease, surging healthcare expenditure, and growing adoption of fitness trackers are prime factors propelling growth in the global wearable fitness tracker market.

Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Market: Companies Mentioned

The prominent players operating in the global wearable fitness trackers market are Motiv Inc., Sony Corporation, Sensoria Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Garmin Ltd., Apple Inc., and Tom Tom International BV. The players are majorly focused towards mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnership to launch new products and strengthen their presence across the globe. For instance, Forbit Inc. recently announced a partnership with the DexCom, Inc. to develop device for monitoring glucose level in blood. This will further help the consumers to track their activities and glucose level by monitoring wrist. In addition, the advancements in technology is promoting the growth of the global wearable fitness trackers market in coming years. The presence of large and small players in the global wearable fitness trackers market demonstrates a highly over the assessment period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.