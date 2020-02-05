Web Content Filtering Market – Business Organizations Segment will Rise at 10.3% CAGR Propels Growth

Growing digitalization and increasing web-based content have grown the demand for web content filtering. Growth of the IT sector needs to secure data from security breach that has created the need for web content filtering. The web content filtering solutions are designed to restrict unwanted information brought through the internet via e-mail or web and help users to access only specified content relevant to them.

Developers are making efforts to come up with solutions such as anti-viruses, firewalls, and intrusion prevention systems in addition to serving the web content filtering functions. Moreover, need to control internet related security issues has forced firms to implement content filtering solutions on a larger scale.

The report for the global web content filtering market is categorized on the basis of technique and end use. Based on technique, file type filtering, URL filtering, IP filtering, keyword filtering, and others (image, profile, and link filtering) are the key segments. Among these file type filtering techniques is dominating the market and is expected to grow further in coming years.

Based on end-use category, government agencies, business organizations, schools and institutions, and others (home computers, mobile phones) are the key segment in this category. Business organizations are considered the most promising end-use segment during the forecast period. It is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 0.86 bn by the end of 2019.

The reason for this dominance is attributed to rising concerns about distractions occurred through the internet at workplaces. Growing disturbances through the internet have necessitated the need for strong web content filtration in business organizations. They are also implementing high filtering policies and solutions to avert web threats and several e-mails from affecting corporate networks.

Segmentation:

Web Content Filtering Market, by Technique

IP Filtering

URL Filtering

Keyword Filtering

File Type Filtering

Others (Profile, Image, Link Filtering)

Web Content Filtering Market, by End-use

Business Organizations

Government Agencies

Schools and Institutions

Others (Home computers, Mobile phones)

Web Content Filtering Market, by Geography: