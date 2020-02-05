Workwear & Uniform Market 2018 Global Size, Industry Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment by Forecast 2025
Global Workwear & Uniform Market valued approximately USD 30.05 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.90% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Workwear & Uniform Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Workwear & Uniform is clothing worn for work, especially work that involves manual labor Often those employed within trade industries elect to be outfitted in Workwear & Uniform because it is built to provide durability and safety. Increasing trend fashionable and functional clothing and growing population of working age individuals are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, advancements in Workwear & Uniform is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Additionally, Workwear & Uniforms offers several benefits such as create an attractive business image, free advertising of business and so on. With these benefits demand of Workwear & Uniform is increasing among people across the globe. However, rising prices of raw material and high entry barriers are the factor that limiting the market growth of Workwear & Uniform during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of Global Workwear & Uniform Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising number of working people along with growing concern towards outfits in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Workwear & Uniform market over the upcoming years. North America is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The major market player included in this report are:
• ALSICO NV
• Bare Bones
• Cintas Corporation
• Dickies Ltd.
• Engelbert Strauss
• Fristads AB
• HaVeP
• Hejco Yrkesklader
• Johnson’s Apparelmaster
• Carhartt
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Anti-Flaming Workwear & Uniform
Anti-Acid Workwear & Uniform
By Application:
Manufacturing Industry
Service Industry
Mining Industry
Airline Industry
Agriculture & Forestry Industry
Others
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Workwear & Uniform Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors