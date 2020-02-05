Zika Virus Testing Market 2019 Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2024

Zika Virus Testing is a test tools for Zika virus, including the Nucleic Acid Amplification Test/ Molecular Tests; Zika Virus Antibody Test/ Serological Test.

Zika virus (Zika) is a disease caused by the Zika virus, which is spread to people primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. The most common symptoms of Zika are fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis. The illness is usually mild with symptoms lasting for several days to a week after being bitten by an infected mosquito. People usually don’t get sick enough to go to the hospital, and they very rarely die of Zika. For this reason, many people might not realize they have been infected. However, Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause a serious birth defect called microcephaly, as well as other severe fetal brain defects. Once a person has been infected, he or she is likely to be protected from future infections.

The Zika Virus Testing market is very concerted market; the revenue of top fourteen manufacturers accounts about 75% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

2 The leading manufactures mainly are Chembio, Quest Diagnostics, ARUP Laboratories, Luminex Corporation and Simens. Chembio is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2017. The next is Quest Diagnostics and ARUP Laboratories

3 There are mainly two type product of Zika Virus Testing market: Molecular Test and Serologic Test.

4 Geographically, the global Zika Virus Testing market has been segmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The Latin America held the largest share in the Consumption market, its consumption volume of global market exceeds 50% in 2017. The next is North America.

According to this study, over the next five years the Zika Virus Testing market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 120 million by 2024, from US$ 96 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Zika Virus Testing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Zika Virus Testing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Zika Virus Testing value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Molecular Test

Serologic Test

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Pathology Labs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Chembio

Quest Diagnostics

ARUP Laboratories

Luminex Corporation

Simens

Abbott Molecular

Hologic

ELITechGroup Molecular Diagnostics

EUROIMMUN US

Creative Diagnostics

Vela Diagnostics

InBios International

Primerdesign

Altona Diagnostics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Zika Virus Testing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Zika Virus Testing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Zika Virus Testing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Zika Virus Testing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Zika Virus Testing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.