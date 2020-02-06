2019 Global Update: Solid State Drive (SSD) Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025 | Intel Corp., Micron Technology Inc., SanDisk Corp., Samsung, Toshiba Corp., Kingston

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Solid State Drive (SSD) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Solid State Drive (SSD) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Solid State Drive (SSD) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

This report presents the worldwide Solid State Drive (SSD) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Solid State Drive (SSD) market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solid State Drive (SSD).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Intel Corp. (US)

Micron Technology, Inc. (US)

SanDisk Corp. (US)

Samsung (Korea)

Toshiba Corp. (JP)

Kingston (US)

Hewlett Packard (US)

Western Digital Corporation (US)

Crucial (US)

Tigo (CN)

Lenovo (CN)

Netac (CN)

Teclast (CN)

ADATA (TW)

Lite-On Technology (TW)

Transcend Information (TW)

Solid State Drive (SSD) Breakdown Data by Type

By Technology

SLC

MLC

TLC

By Interface Type

SATA II

SATA III

PCIe/ NVMe

SAS 6GB/s

SAS 12GB/s

By Capacity

500GB

500GB-1TB

Over 1TB



Solid State Drive (SSD) Breakdown Data by Application

Data Centers

Desktop PCs

Notebooks/Tablets

Solid State Drive (SSD) Production by Region

Europe

United States

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solid State Drive (SSD) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Solid State Drive (SSD) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

