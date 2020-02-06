5-aminosalicylates Drugs Market Proliferation And Advancement From 2017 – 2025

Amino-salicylate drugs are anti-inflammatory agents used to treat some forms of arthritis such as juvvenile rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis; inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s disease, lymphocytic colitis, ulcerative colitis, ulcerative proctitis; and other ailments such as alopecia and uveitis. The production of interleukin-1, platelet-activating factor synthetase, thromboxane synthetase, prostaglandin, and cyclooxygenase are inhibited by 5-aminosalicylates drugs. These drugs inhibit the acute inflammatory response in patients suffering from inflammatory bowel disease. The 5-aminosalicylates drugs reduce the production of immunoglobulin by plasma cells.

Alopecia is a condition where the patient experiences complete or partial hair loss from areas of the body, where it normally grows. Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of spinal arthritis that occurs in younger males, that eventually causes ankylosis of vertebrae and sacroiliac joints. Crohn’s disease is a chronic intestinal disease that causes inflammation, especially in the ileum and colon, and is associated with fistulae and ulcers. Juvenile rheumatoid arthritis causes stiffness and inflammation in joints for more than one and a half months in children under the age of 16 years. Lymphocytic colitis is the inflammation of large intestine (colon) that causes persistent watery diarrhea. Psoriatic arthritis a condition that causes red patches and silvery scales on the skin. Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic disease that causes inflammation in joints resulting in painful immobility and deformity, especially in the ankles, feet, wrists, and fingers. Ulcerative colitis is a condition which causes long-lasting inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract. Ulcerative proctitis is ulcerative colitis of the rectum. Uveitis is the inflammation of the uvea.

Rising number of geriatric people across the globe has been the main factor driving the 5-aminosalicylates drugs market. Aging increases the risk of psoriatic arthritis, which is expected to boost the demand for 5-aminosalicylates drugs. However, lack of awareness restraints the market to some extent. According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the huge population suffering from psoriatic arthritis did not take symptoms such as reddening and skin rashes seriously. Nearly 10% to 12% of psoriatic arthritis patients opted for diagnosis in the U.S. National Psoriasis Foundation and Celgene have been striving to raise awareness among the people.

The global 5-aminosalicylates drugs market can be segmented based on molecule type, disease type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of molecule type, the market can be categorized into mesalamine, sulfasalazine, balsalazide, and olsalazine. Based on disease type, the 5-aminosalicylates drugs market can be bifurcated into inflammatory bowel disease and arthritis. In terms of distribution channel the market can be classified into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

In terms of geography, the 5-aminosalicylates drugs market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America has been dominating the market. Increasing investments in research & development has made it possible for advanced medical facilities for the countries in North America. Presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and rising geriatric population in North America are propelling the global 5-aminosalicylates drugs market. Europe held the second large share of the 5-aminosalicylates drugs market in 2016 followed by Asia Pacific. In North America and Asia Pacific, there has been increase in government initiatives aimed at providing advanced medical facilities, especially in the emerging countries of Asia pacific. Rapid adoption of advanced medical technologies by the pharmaceutical companies, and rising consciousness among patients are boosting the 5-aminosalicylates drugs market. The market in Latin America is expected to expand during the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa are anticipated to expand from 2017 to 2025.

Key players of the global 5-aminosalicylates drugs market include Aspen Australia, Warner Chilcott, Shire Plc, Procter & Gamble Co., Perrigo Company plc, and Pfizer, Inc.

