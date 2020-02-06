Acetum Market; In-Depth Analysis and Forecast on Market Dynamics, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors

Acetum: Market outlook

Acetum, popularly known as vinegar is an aqueous solution of acetic acid along with other ingredients added to imbibe flavors in solution. Acetum consists of 5-15% of acetic acid by volume. Acetum is used in a diverse industrial application including the food and beverage industry, the pharmaceutical industry, personal care products, and dietary supplements. Acetum is produced by the process of fermentation through various sources including malt, spirits, fruits, grain, and others. Acetum is used for culinary application, specifically in pickling liquids, and vinaigrettes and other salad dressings. It is a prominent ingredient and condiment used in a variety of sauces. Besides, acetum is used in the preparation of several ready-to-drink beverages and cocktails. Also, acetum also finds application in dietary supplements and personal care products. The market for acetum is thus anticipated to witness a profitable growth over the forecast period owing to the diverse application.

Versatility and Diverse Industrial Application is Anticipated to Fuel the Growth for Acetum

The demand for Acetum is witnessing a lucrative growth owing to increasing use of acetum in the food processing industry and varied culinary applications. The growing food processing industry is expected to be the primary driver for the escalating growth of the acetum market. The increasing demand for premium food products with unique taste and flavors among the consumers is further fuelling the demand for acetum. The growing market for ready-to-drink beverages and cocktails is also contributing to the increasing demand for acetum. Besides, the rising health and wellness awareness among the consumers is further boosting the market for health aiding dietary supplement acetum.

The manufacturers of acetum are focusing on updating their inventories with innovative flavors of acetum to gain the attraction of large consumer base. Besides, the manufacturers are offering organic and gluten-free acetum to fulfill the growing consumers demand healthy, gluten-free, and organic products. These strategies are helping the market players to gain consumers attraction and set a strong market presence.

Global Acetum: Key Players

Some of the major players of Acetum market include: Kraft Heinz Company, Kerry Group Plc (Fleischmann’s Vinegar Company), Inc, Borges Branded Foods, Australian Vinegar, Mizkan Group, Shanxi, Woeber Mustard Manufacturing Company, Acetifici Italiani Modena, and others