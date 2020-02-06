Acid Toners Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2027

The demand in the global Acid Toners market has been carefully gauged and analyzed as per different products and services and their adoption rate across various geographies, end-user trend, annual revenue, number of units launched, and other vital factors. Using this market intelligence study of the market demand, players have been expected to set the tone for a valuable growth in the said industry. Information about various segments of the Acid Toners market has also been provided in a snapshot added to the comprehensive executive summary provided in the publication. The market overview section of the publication exposes some of the critical dynamics, including opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers.

Acid toners are the products containing acid groups which are used as skincare products as they maintain the skin´s pH at an a. A toner, in general, is used to remove dust, pollution, and impurities. Acid toners are used for dehydrated and dry skin, resurfacing, for collagen production, acne removal, and other skin care purposes. These products also help in removing excess oil and hair prevent ingrown hair from the face. Additionally, adds a layer of protection by closing pores and tightening cell gaps after cleansing.

The other benefits of acid toners include smoothening of skin texture and evening out of skin tone. Increasing demand for facial toners as part of daily routine and skin benefits are driving acid toners market.

Acid Toners Market: Segmentation:

The Acid Toners market is segmented by Acid type, Primary Function, Form, and Distribution Channel.

By Acid Type, the acid toners market is segmented into Lactic acid, Glycolic acid, Malic acid, Salicylic acid and PHA’s (Poly hydroxy acids)

By Form, the acid toners market is segmented into pre-soaked disposable pads and liquid

By Primary Function, the acid toners market is segmented into resurfacing and hydration, resurfacing and stimulant for collagen production, Acne Treatment, Hydration and deep penetration of product

By Distribution Channel, the acid toners market is segmented into two categories namely indirect and direct. The indirect segmentation is further classified into modern trade, e-commerce, convenience stores, specialty stores and other store formats. The direct segment is anticipated to lead during the forecast period.

Acid Toners Market: Region-wise Outlook:

North America followed by Europe will dominate the Acid Toners market backed by higher demand concentration of acid toners in these regions. Improving economic conditions, lifestyles in countries like China and India will emerge as a potential region for acid toners market. Traction towards fruit based toners will be a trend in APAC region due to higher availability of citrus fruits suitable for acid toners production. To achieve economies of scale by collaborating with local raw material suppliers and also nearness to potential consumer base will encourage higher private investments will augment acid toners production in APAC region.

Acid Toners Market: Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand for skin care products specifically facial care products has boosted demand for acid toners market. Increase in working women population along with the rise in spend towards specific need cosmetics is having a positive influence on the acid toners market. The emergence of the need for post-cleansing products along with added benefits of exfoliation, pH control, acne control and hydration has become a critical success factor for acid toners market growth. Higher availability of acid toners across online channels and ease in shopping is also fuelling acid toners market growth.

The acid toners include active and skin-changing ingredients. Usage of acid toner is known to be the most effective way for skin preparation in daily routine. A rise in awareness of acid toner product information across social media platforms and their benefits has resulted in higher sales of acid toners in the recent years.

Allergy to synthetic chemicals in acid toners and sensitive skin issues might be a limiting factor for acid toners market growth. Lack of product safety and improper knowledge of using specific acid toner for suitable to particular skin type will result in side effects of the product which in turn will limit acid toner sales in the long term.

Acid Toners Market: Key Players:

The global player for the Acid Toners market Garnier (L’Oréal), Neutrogena, Mario Badescu, BioAqua and ISNTREE.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Acid Toners Market Segments

Acid Toners Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012–2016

Acid Toners Market Size & Forecast, 2017 to 2025

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Acid Toners Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies in The Market

Value Chain

Acid Toners Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Acid Toners Market includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected industry size and recent industry trends

Key competition landscape

Strategies for major players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

