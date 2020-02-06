Acrylic Sheets Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2019-2025 | Polycasa, Plaskolite, Taixing Donchamp, Unigel Group

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Acrylic Sheets Market Anticipated To Reach Worth of US$7.76 Mn by 2025-End | Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Polycasa” to its huge collection of research reports.

Acrylic sheets have gathered steam in applications that need high impact- and weather- resistance. The versatility of the sheets in various structural applications such as in automotive, building and construction, and light underpins the enormous potential of the market.

Further, freedom to fabricators to bring new designs is bolstering signage and display applications of acrylic sheets, especially in developing regions of the world. Furthermore, since acrylic sheets allow the variation in moldability techniques, they find staggering volumes of demand in the automotive industries. The acrylic sheets market is anticipated to reach worth of US$7.76 mn by 2025-end.

Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), also known as acrylic or acrylic glass as well as by the trade names Plexiglas, Acrylite, Lucite, and Perspex among several others (see below), is a transparent thermoplastic often used in sheet form as a lightweight or shatter-resistant alternative to glass.

Acrylic sheets have a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 45.92% of market share. Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Plaskolite, Taixing Donchamp and Polycasa are the tycoons of acrylic sheets. Evonik is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 14.60% in 2016.

Compared with international leading players, Chinese domestic manufacturers still have certain gap, both in the product performance and market share. As the development of China economic and technology, China will have good products like overseas manufacturers.

Building and Construction accounted for the largest market with about 27.77% of the global consumption volume for acrylic sheets in 2016.

In summary, we tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Acrylic Sheets market size will increase to 7760 Million US$ by 2025, from 5270 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Acrylic Sheets.

This report researches the worldwide Acrylic Sheets market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Acrylic Sheets breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Evonik

Mitsubishi Rayon

Altuglas (Arkema)

Polycasa

Plaskolite

Taixing Donchamp

Unigel Group

Donchamp

Jumei

Jiushixing

Guang Shun Plastic

Shen Chuen Acrylic

Raychung Acrylic

Asia Poly

Elastin

GARY Acrylic Xishun

Acrylic Sheets Breakdown Data by Type

Extruded Acrylic Sheet

Cast Acrylic Sheet

Acrylic Sheets Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive and Transport

Building and Construction

Light and Signage

Others

Acrylic Sheets Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Acrylic Sheets Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Acrylic Sheets capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Acrylic Sheets manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

