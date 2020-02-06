Acrylic Sheets Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2019-2025 | Polycasa, Plaskolite, Taixing Donchamp, Unigel Group
Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Acrylic Sheets Market Anticipated To Reach Worth of US$7.76 Mn by 2025-End | Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Polycasa” to its huge collection of research reports.
Acrylic Sheets Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Acrylic Sheets industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Acrylic Sheets market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.
Acrylic sheets have gathered steam in applications that need high impact- and weather- resistance. The versatility of the sheets in various structural applications such as in automotive, building and construction, and light underpins the enormous potential of the market.
Further, freedom to fabricators to bring new designs is bolstering signage and display applications of acrylic sheets, especially in developing regions of the world. Furthermore, since acrylic sheets allow the variation in moldability techniques, they find staggering volumes of demand in the automotive industries. The acrylic sheets market is anticipated to reach worth of US$7.76 mn by 2025-end.
Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), also known as acrylic or acrylic glass as well as by the trade names Plexiglas, Acrylite, Lucite, and Perspex among several others (see below), is a transparent thermoplastic often used in sheet form as a lightweight or shatter-resistant alternative to glass.
Acrylic sheets have a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 45.92% of market share. Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Plaskolite, Taixing Donchamp and Polycasa are the tycoons of acrylic sheets. Evonik is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 14.60% in 2016.
Compared with international leading players, Chinese domestic manufacturers still have certain gap, both in the product performance and market share. As the development of China economic and technology, China will have good products like overseas manufacturers.
Building and Construction accounted for the largest market with about 27.77% of the global consumption volume for acrylic sheets in 2016.
In summary, we tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
Global Acrylic Sheets market size will increase to 7760 Million US$ by 2025, from 5270 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Acrylic Sheets.
This report researches the worldwide Acrylic Sheets market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Acrylic Sheets breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Evonik
Mitsubishi Rayon
Altuglas (Arkema)
Polycasa
Plaskolite
Taixing Donchamp
Unigel Group
Donchamp
Jumei
Jiushixing
Guang Shun Plastic
Shen Chuen Acrylic
Raychung Acrylic
Asia Poly
Elastin
GARY Acrylic Xishun
Acrylic Sheets Breakdown Data by Type
Extruded Acrylic Sheet
Cast Acrylic Sheet
Acrylic Sheets Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive and Transport
Building and Construction
Light and Signage
Others
Acrylic Sheets Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Acrylic Sheets Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Acrylic Sheets capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Acrylic Sheets manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
