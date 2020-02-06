Aerospace Coatings Market 2019 Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Aircraft Coatings Market Foreseen To Register Close To 6.5% CAGR From 2019 To 2025 – AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Mankiewicz, DuPont” to its huge collection of research reports.

Vis-a-vis revenue, aircraft coatings market is predicted to register close to 6.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2023. Aircraft coatings are essential to mainly to protect external surface of aircrafts subject extreme to wear and tear, which may require frequent maintenance and repair.

Aircraft coatings provide high resistance against solar radiation, heat and UV rays, fog, corrosion, and other climatic extremities. Other critical use of aircraft coatings is to reduce weight of aircraft, which helps reduce CO2 emissions.

Across the world, major airlines are expanding their fleet to serve booming air travel. However, extremely high cost of aircraft that goes up to few billion dollars, requires adequate maintenance for longer use. This necessitates use of aircraft coatings.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Mankiewicz

DuPont

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta Coating Systems

Henkel

Ionbond

Zircotec

Hohman Plating & Manufacturing

Hentzen Coatings

GKN Aerospace

Argosy International

Exova

Market Segment by Product Type

Epoxy Coatings

Polyurethane Coatings

Fluorocarbon Coatings

Market Segment by Application

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO)

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

