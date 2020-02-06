Agricultural Salt Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2018 – 2028

Agricultural Salt: Market Outlook

Livestock requires sodium, cobalt, and iodine on a daily basis to grow, body conservation, and for the reproduction process. Animals and humans both require sodium as an essential building block. Sodium in agricultural salt assists animals to keep the hold on more fluid and grow in weight. Animals will eat more and grow rapidly if agricultural salt added to their feed, which also improves the palate of the food. Agricultural salt used as a mixing salt or free-choice feeding. In livestock and poultry feed, where plants in most cases not able to produce a sufficient amount of sodium and chloride, agricultural salt plays a crucial role in fulfilling dietary requirements.

Agricultural salt with cobalt and iodine will help livestock in synthesizing vitamin B-12 and allow the body to maintain its core internal temperature. It also plays a crucial role in intermediary metabolism, reproductive growth and development, and prevention of goiter. A condition most often found in young animals is a deficiency of iodine, which can lead to an enlargement of thyroid gland (Goiter). Calcium iodate specially formed salt produces necessary levels of hormones for proper growth by promoting proper thyroid gland activity.

The majority of the world population depends on livestock as a major food product. Agricultural salt assists livestock to increase in weight and as well as grow rapidly, which fulfill the demand of end consumer. Agricultural salt is a major trend in the market as it contains many ingredients which are necessary for feeding livestock to prevent them from goiter and as well as it helps in reproduction and development of livestock.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ ]https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28138

Agricultural Salt and its Properties:

Agricultural salt contains sodium and chloride, the essential nutrients as a component of feed for healthy livestock. Agricultural salt can also act as a feed limiter and used to produce less palatable nutrients. Also, sodium present in it increases the intake of grazed grass. Agricultural salt assists in refining milk yield from the grass. It helps in reducing the deficiency of magnesium in the blood as the cause of grass tetany and helps in minimizing somatic cell counts in milk.

Agricultural salt which contains sodium is widely used in a grazing land for beef and dairy cattle to stimulate appetite and minimize the need of topping pastures. To maintain the health of the livestock agricultural salt is added to fertilizer to increase the pasture sodium level.

Global Agricultural Salt Market: Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global agricultural salt market has been segmented as:

Sea Water Salt

Granada Coarse Wet Sea Salt

Fomento Coarse Wet Sea Salt

Granite Semi Fine Wet Sea Salt

Fine Wet Sea Salt

Soil Salt

Rock Salt

Rock Salt dry Type T-1

Dry Rock Salt IB Type F2

On the basis of product form, the global agricultural salt market has been segmented as:

Dry Salt

Wet Salt

On the basis of components, the global agricultural salt market has been segmented as:

Cobalt and Iodine Salt

Calcium Iodate Salt

Sodium Chloride Salt

Crystalline Solid Sodium Chloride Solar Salt

Sulfur Salt

On the basis of the livestock, the global agricultural salt market has been segmented as:

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Others (Pet and Equine)

Global Agricultural Salt Market: Market Participants

The key active market participants who provide fine screened agricultural salt and compressed block in the global market are Wynnstay Group plc, ICL Fertilizers Europe C.V., Ronthai Agro Co. Ltd., Magna Projects Limited, Iberpotash S.A., Zoutman, Cargill incorporated. Australia is a top manufacturer and exporter of Agricultural Salt.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28138

Opportunities for Participants in the Agricultural Salt Market

Increase in population and increase in demand for more healthy and rich in nutrient livestock are the main factors which drive the Agricultural salt market. Also increase in awareness about goiter and other health problems due to deficiency of sodium, chloride, iodine, and sulfur in livestock, the demand for agricultural salt is increasing rapidly. Growing focus on animal health is driving market for agricultural salt. Agriculture salt is rich in minerals and as well as provides the basic nutrients for livestock, where the grassland is not able to provide necessary components which keeps livestock grow faster and for the creation of young.