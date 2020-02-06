Agriculture Tires Market – Growing Demand and Government Initiatives To Support The Agriculture Sector In The Region are Driving The Market For Agriculture Tires

Agriculture tire are the tires designed specifically for tractors, combine harvesters and sprayers to run in farm terrain efficiently. The agriculture tires have deeper treads and broader width to have floatation and maintain traction.

Agriculture tires have lower inflation pressure that reduces soil compaction and offers better handling in the terrain. Agriculture tires are designed to give a soft footprint and avoid tire slippage. This is important, as agriculture vehicles are sometimes driven in marshy areas and this may cause tire slippage. Europe has witnessed high sales of agriculture tractors and thus, it is a promising market for agriculture tires. Europe has about 50% of its land utilized for agriculture. The region also has a large number of small-scale farmers and families who have resorted to organic farming, thereby fuelling the demand for agriculture tires.

The global agriculture tires market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, with advancements in farming techniques and necessity to generate more yield with the rise in demand. In the wake of growing population, the demand for using various agriculture machineries to obtain products at a rapid pace has been increasing. Growth in urbanization and industrialization is reducing the space available for agriculture, thereby augmenting the need to upgrade technologies and use agriculture tires.

Countries in APAC have less arable land and large population. China and India are witnessing high sales of agriculture tractors and this factor is estimated to drive the agriculture tires market in APAC during the forecast period. Erratic weather conditions have prompted the need to speed up agricultural processes and this factor is fueling the agriculture tires market. Awareness among farmers in developing countries is estimated to fuel the demand of agriculture tires in these countries.

The inverted taxation policy is hampering the domestic tire production, as the tax on raw rubber is more than that on finished tires and is a restraining factor for the market.

