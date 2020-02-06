Agro Textiles Market Future Prospects, Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Forecast till 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Agro Textiles Market 2019 Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The word “Agro textiles” now is used to classify the woven, nonwoven and knitted fabrics applied for agricultural and horticultural uses covering livestock protection, shading, weed and insect control, and extension of the growing season. The essential properties required are Strength, elongation, stiffness, porosity, bio-degradation, resistance to sunlight and resistance to toxic environment.

Europe is a mature market and hence the demand is anticipated to be sluggish over the forecast period. Large agricultural textiles demand in Europe is attributed to favourable government regulations regarding reusability of polymers and bio based products. Thus, Europe is anticipated to witness stagnant growth in the agriculture textiles market over the forecast period.

This report focuses on Agro Textiles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agro Textiles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Neo Corp International Limited

Diatex

Capatex

Belton Industries

Beaulieu Technical Textiles

B&V Agro Irrigation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Shade-nets

Mulch-mats

Anti-hail Nets and Bird Protection Nets

Fishing Nets

Others

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Horticulture & Floriculture

Aquaculture

Others

