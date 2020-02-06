Aircraft Deicing System Market Growth Projected to Amplify During 2017 to 2025

Safe operation of aircrafts during all weather conditions is the primary responsibility of all airport authorities, air carriers and air traffic control team. History of accidents in the air transportation industry reveals that most of them are related to winter operations. Investigations on these accidents disclosed the need for development of procedures and regulations governing aircraft de-icing system operations, directed towards airline operators, aeroplane manufacturers and all segments of aviation. Snow, rain and ice are the major hindrances of transportation systems. Under various atmospheric conditions, ice can rapidly build on air inlets and air foils. The process of eliminating ice, frost or snow from the surface of the aircraft is termed as aircraft de-icing. The common types of ice protection systems available for aviation aircraft are fluid freeze point depressant and pneumatic boot systems. There are various types of techniques developed for aircraft de-icing system. One of the most common techniques is the utilization of FPD fluids to aid the de-icing process and to provide a protective film to delay the formation of snow and frost on the surface of aircraft. Aircraft de-icing system operations are employed to ensure that sensors and engine inlets on the outer part of the aircraft are clear of snow or ice. There are various kinds of aircraft de-icing system solutions, which include weeping wing technology, electrical heating, ultrasound technology, alloys de-icing technology and others. Innovations and advancements in these technologies would positively influence the market. Different types of fluids are available in the market for aircraft de-icing system depending on their chemical composition. The fluids can be utilized in various combinations and volume to serve specific aircraft de-icing system needs.

Global Aircraft De-Icing System Market: Segmentation

Globally, the aircraft de-icing system market can be segmented on the basis of fluid type, equipment and application.

Based on the fluid type used, the aircraft de-icing system market can be segmented into

Type I

Type II

Type III

Type IV

Based on the equipment used, the aircraft de-icing system market can be segmented into

De-icing trucks

Sweepers

Others

Based on the application, the aircraft de-icing system market can be segmented into

Commercial

Others (military, etc.)

Global Aircraft De-Icing System Market: Dynamics

Expansion and modernization of airports in the developing as well as developed countries along with the need for safe landing and take-off operations are the crucial factors driving the demand for aircraft de-icing, which in turn, drive the global aircraft de-icing system market growth. Stringent government regulations regarding the operation of aircrafts in frost conditions and provision of training programs for the effective operation of aeroplanes are the major reasons supporting the growth of aircraft de-icing system market.

Increased use of forced-air systems would result in higher prices of aircraft de-icing system. Moreover, forced air system provides various benefits to the aerospace industry, including reduced cost for wastewater disposal, less requirement of refilling de-icer trucks, reduction in amount of fluid purchased, etc. The aforementioned factors are expected to be the major challenges in the global aircraft de-icing system market.

The key trend identified in the global aircraft de-icing system market include the development of infrared radiation based aircraft de-icing method.

Global Aircraft De-Icing System Market: Region-wise Outlook

Considering regions, the global Aircraft De-Icing market is expected to be dominated by colder countries where the chances of snow and frost are significantly high. The U.S., Canada, Russia, Germany, Finland, France, China, Japan and Switzerland are the countries, which are projected to witness a surge in demand for aircraft de-icing systems and thus boost the growth of global aircraft de-icing system market.

Global Aircraft De-Icing System Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants in the Aircraft De-Icing system Market identified across the value chain include, B/E Aerospace, Inc., JBT Corporation, Radiant Energy Corporation, Kelly Aerospace Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems, Cryotech Deicing Technology, Infra-Red Technologies, Inc., SDI Aviation, Global Ground Support LLC, Contego De-icing Solutions, Vesetergaard and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd. among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

