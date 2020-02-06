Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market 2019 – Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Expected To Reach 125500 Million US$ By 2025, With A CAGR Of 11.7% During 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. The purpose of anti-counterfeiting packaging is to prevent imitation and confirms safety of the goods.

Amid increasingly stringent security regulations and an alarmingly high number of fake products on the market, anti-counterfeiting technologies are the latest trend to take the packaging industry by storm.

Currently, the industry concentration of Anti-counterfeit Packaging is relatively low. Major manufacturers of anti-counterfeiting packaging product are mainly in US, Europe, Japan and China.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product quality. Currently, in Anti-counterfeit Packaging industry, the USA and EU manufacturers occupy near 4/5 of the market, while Chinese products domain the domestic market, due to the immature technologies.

Manufacturers of consumer goods have started implementing traceability systems that provide a trail of information of each item in a supply chain. These systems ensure product safety and efficiency. The producers can identify and locate potentially faulty items that could be hazardous to customers and remove them.

The companies are implementing vision systems, 2-D barcodes, and image-based ID readers in product traceability systems. Data Matrix is very popular and adopted as a standard in several applications, as it allows the storage of more information such as product ID, manufacturer, lot number, and expiry.

Although sales of Anti-counterfeit Packaging bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Anti-counterfeit Packaging field hastily.

In 2018, the global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market size was 51800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 125500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Avery Dennison

Sun Chemical

Zebra Technologies

DNP

NHK SPRING

Flint Group

Toppan

3M

Essentra

dupont

KURZ

OpSec Security

Lipeng

Shiner

Taibao

Invengo

De La Rue

Schreiner ProSecure

CFC

UPMRaflatac

Techsun

impinj

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Authentication Packaging Technology

Track and Trace Packaging Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Food&Beverage

Electronics & Appliances

Clothing & Ornament

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

