Anti-Creasing Agents Market Rise With a Significant and Improved Revenue Growth by 2025

The growth of anti-creasing agents market mainly stems from increasing trend of fabric innovation employing novel technologies. Today, rising demand from consumers for wrinkle-free, easy care fabrics has led to the development of anti-creasing agents, specifically for textiles. This is because wrinkle-free fabrics are easy to maintain and do not require ironing, not generally possible in today’s fast paced life.

Further, anti-creasing agents are specific to textiles they are used for. For example, ant-creasing agent required for cotton is stronger, and needs to be applied in considerably large amount as compared to other textiles. With expanded demand for cotton, mainly for comfort and rich look, anti-creasing agents witness uptick in demand. Thus, anti-creasing agents market is bolstered.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anti-Creasing Agents.

This report studies the global market size of Anti-Creasing Agents, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Anti-Creasing Agents production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Fratelli Ricci

Zuhai Lingxiong Chemicals

Rung Internationals Mumbai

Kunal Organics

Neochem Technologies

Star Orechem Interantional

Finotex

Setas Color Centre

Alam Chemicals

Golden Technologia

Sarex Chemicals

Market Segment by Product Type

Dye-Bath Lubricant/Anti-Creasing Agent

Wet Processing Lubricant/Anti-Creasing Agent

Market Segment by Application

Personal Use

Public Use

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Anti-Creasing Agents status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Anti-Creasing Agents manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

