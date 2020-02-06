Assisted Reproductive Technology Drugs Treatment Market Size, Growth, Trends, and Outlook 2026

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) comprises various medical procedures used to help in conception. Drugs play a major role in these procedures. The use of different classes of drugs in assisted reproduction has gained traction in recent years, due to a rise in prevalence of infertility. These drugs help at various phases of treatment in order to help with hormone regulation, triggered timed ovulation, and the prevention of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome.

A decline in fertility rates is anticipated to drive the global assisted reproductive technology drugs treatment market. According to a report published by the United Nations (UN), the total fertility rate was 2.5 children per woman globally in 2015. However, high procedural cost of assisted reproductive techniques and non-supportive government regulations for certain infertility treatment options are anticipated to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Based on drug, the global assisted reproductive technology drugs treatment market can be classified into GnRH agonists, GnRH antagonists, gonadotropins, human chorionic gonadotropins, and others. The GnRH agonints segment is projected to account for a significant share of the market in the near future, as these drugs effectively work on endometriosis and help control the menstrual cycle. In terms of distribution channel, the global assisted reproductive technology drugs treatment market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to constitute a considerable share of the market during the forecast period, because the various processes of assisted reproduction are usually carried out in hospitals as patients need constant monitoring and checkups. Therefore, patients prefer to visit hospitals and buy drugs from hospital pharmacies for their convenience.

In terms of region, the global assisted reproductive technology drugs treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global assisted reproductive technology drugs treatment market during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of infertility cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, approximately 15% of couples in the U.S. were involuntarily infertile and depended on ART treatment to have their own child. Additionally, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, the fertility rate in U.S. dropped to the lowest level ever recorded. This means that fewer babies are being born to women of childbearing age. Europe dominates the global assisted reproductive technology drugs treatment market due to factors such as issues of involuntary childlessness, favorable reimbursement policies, and regulation od ART treatment. Rise in tourism for surrogacy and low cost of the ART procedure in Asia Pacific compared to that in developed countries are driving the assisted reproductive technology drugs treatment market in Asia Pacific. A decline in fertility rates, rise in demand for fertility treatment, and investment by key players in the expansion of fertility clinics are some factors that are likely to propel the assisted reproductive technology drugs treatment market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global assisted reproductive technology drugs treatment market include AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Sun Pharma, and Abbott.

