Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Industry

An automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS or AS/RS) consists of a variety of computer-controlledsystems for automatically placing and retrievingloads from defined storage locations.

In 2018, the global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Daifuku

Dematic

SSI Schaefer

Vanderlande Industries

BEUMER Group

Dearborn Mid-West Conveyor

Fives Group

FlexLink

Intelligrated

Kardex

KNAPP Logistics Automation

Legris Industries

Mecalux

Murata Machinery

Swisslog

TGW Logistics Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive industry

Food and beverage

Retail industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

