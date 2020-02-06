Automatic Vending Machine Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

  • This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

    PUNE, INDIA, May 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — This report studies the global Automatic Vending Machine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automatic Vending Machine market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

    A vending machine is an automated machine that provides items such as snacks, beverages, cigarettes and lottery tickets to consumers after money, a credit card, or specially designed card is inserted into the machine
    The growing demand for cashless vending machines to be one of the primary growth factors for the intelligent vending machine market.
    The global Automatic Vending Machine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.0% during 2018-2025.

    The major manufacturers covered in this report
    Crane
    Coin Acceptors
    Fuji Electric
    Royal Vendors
    American Vending Machines
    BIANCHI INDUSTRY SPA
    Bulk Vending Systems
    Compass Group (Canteen)
    Continental Vending
    Fresh Healthy Vending International

    Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
    North America
    Europe
    China
    Japan
    Southeast Asia
    India

    We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
    North America
    United States
    Canada
    Mexico
    Asia-Pacific
    China
    India
    Japan
    South Korea
    Australia
    Indonesia
    Singapore
    Rest of Asia-Pacific
    Europe
    Germany
    France
    UK
    Italy
    Spain
    Russia
    Rest of Europe
    Central & South America
    Brazil
    Argentina
    Rest of South America
    Middle East & Africa
    Saudi Arabia
    Turkey
    Rest of Middle East & Africa

    On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
    Beverage
    Food
    Tobacco
    On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
    SCHOOL
    The mall
    Subway
    Other

