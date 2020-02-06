Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market – Rising Demand For Plug-In Electric Vehicles

Automotive inductive wireless charging uses electromagnetic radiations to transfer energy from one object to another through electromagnetic radiation.

Hybrid electric vehicles have both conventional gasoline or diesel engine system and electric engine system. Hybrid electric vehicles use regenerative braking system that converts the vehicles’ kinetic energy into electric energy to charge electric batteries. Thus reducing the wastage of heat energy that is present in conventional gasoline or diesel engine vehicles. Hybrid electric vehicles are classified into full hybrid, mild hybrid and among others. A plug-in hybrid electric vehicles source of energy are rechargeable batteries Plug-in hybrid vehicles are classified into series, parallel and series-parallel plug-in hybrid vehicles. Battery electric vehicles use the chemical energy stored in rechargeable batteries. Battery electric vehicles uses electric motors and controllers instead of internal combustion engine for drive.

By type the market can be segmented into hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is a major automotive inductive wireless charging market. The U.S. is the dominant market in the region as it is the second largest automotive and passenger vehicle market in the world. Canada and Mexico are other major markets in North America. Europe is another major automotive inductive wireless charging market. Germany is the dominant market in this region as it is the largest automotive market in Europe and its passenger vehicle market is fourth largest in the world. The U.K, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Sweden and Netherlands are other major markets in Europe. Asia Pacific is one of the largest automotive inductive wireless charging market. China is the dominant market in the region as it is the largest automotive and passenger vehicle market in the world and in addition, China is the largest automobile producer in the world. Japan and India are major markets in this region as they are the third and fifth largest passenger vehicle market in the world. South Korea and Australia are other major markets in this region. Middle East & Africa is a significant automotive wireless charging market led by Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. Latin America is also a major automotive inductive wireless charging market dominated by Brazil and Argentina.

Rising demand for plug-in electric vehicles is anticipated to increase the demand for automotive inductive wireless charging market. Government in major developed economies such as the U.S, Europe and Japan intends to increase fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle emissions which is anticipated to increase the demand of hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles across the world. This will lead to the rise in the demand of automotive inductive wireless chargers market. Automotive manufacturers across the world such as Volvo Car Coro, BMW AG and Daimler AG intends to increase the production and sell hybrid end electric vehicles in future which is anticipated to increase the demand of automotive inductive wireless charging market.