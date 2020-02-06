Automotive Software Market- The Rise In Demand For Safety Features In Cars Owing To The Introduction Of Severe Norms

Automotive software denotes a software, (or embedded software or firmware) that is related particularly to automotive industry specific products or services. The automotive industry, if considered an economy, will be the sixth largest economy in the world. Since the 1990s software has become an integral part of the automotive industry. The cost of an electric embedded system represents around 25 to 30 percent of the total cost of the car. The cost is equally shared among electronic and software components. Advancements in technology have led to the incorporation of a number of microprocessors with increased memory space into the automobiles. For instance, in 2004, an embedded electronic system in a Volkswagen Phaeton comprised of 10,000 electrical devices, 61 microprocessors, three controller area networks, and one multimedia bus. The integration of these systems requires software support. This is one of the reasons the global automotive software market has been gaining traction in the recent past and is likely to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.

The use of open-source platforms and standardization of product offerings has resulted in reduced cost of application and firmware development, thereby augmenting the overall market for automotive software market. The consumers as well as OEMs are gradually increasing their focus on automotive infotainment systems and these manufacturers are contending based on the software or Operating System that is used in these systems. Furthermore, the manufacturers are also focusing on offering PC-like functionality in these infotainment systems and are concentrating on the use of software that will distinguish their products from their contenders. Presently, vehicles support operating system platforms such as Windows CE, Android, Apple OS, QNX, and Linux-based OS. Nonetheless, the OEMs and Tier-1 car suppliers are sustained by organizations such as GENIVI Alliance that standardize product offerings and endorse the usage of open-source platforms such as Linux OS. This factor is likely to result into a reduction in the cost of automotive software applications as well as firmware development, subsequently leading to the growth of the automotive software market.

The global automotive software market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type, application, and geography. By product type, the market is segregated into operating system, middleware, and application software. The application software segment is likely to account for the maximum share of the market in 2016. The growing demand of infotainment as well as telematics services around the globe is likely to be the key factor fuelling the growth of the market segment in the coming years. In terms of vehicle type, the market can be divided into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment accounted for the maximum market share of the market in 2016 owing to high demand for passenger vehicles around the globe. The electric vehicle segment is likely to grow significantly as the use of software in electric vehicles is gaining momentum owing to high functionalities being used per car that uses software. Based on application, the market is classified into safety system, infotainment and telematics, powertrain, and chassis. In 2016, the safety system segment held the maximum share of the global automotive software market. The rise in demand for safety features in cars owing to the introduction of severe norms that make their installation mandatory in automobiles is likely to encourage the growth of this segment.