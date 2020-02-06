Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2017 to 2025

Global Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market: Introduction

The global automotive transmission oil filter market is estimated to be driven by factors, such as increasing focus of vehicle manufacturers on improving fuel efficiency, stringent environmental regulations in regions, such as Europe and North America, and growing automotive production.

Automotive filters extend engine life as they efficiently remove dirt and dust particles that harm internal engine parts, such as pistons and cylinders. Usually, engine damage results in costly repair, which may occur even from a small contaminant, thus devices such as an automotive filter allow proper air flow and aid the engine to function precisely. Automotive filters play a vital role in reducing emissions as well as fuel consumption.

Automotive filters are of three types, namely air filter, oil filter and fuel filter. Automotive oil filters efficiently trap dirt and debris from transmission oil, lubricating oil, engine oil and hydraulic oil. For appropriate functioning of a vehicle, the transmission oil filter plays an important role. The transmission system of a vehicle is connected to the engine’s rear portion and transfers power from the engine to the wheels. The transmission oil filter is an imperative part of the system and is located above the transmission pan and below a pickup tube, which collects additional fluid and regulates the pressure of fluid in the transmission system. The transmission oil filter removes contaminants before sending the lubricating fluid to the transmission itself.

The automotive transmission oil filter market is estimated to witness high growth opportunity in the original equipment market and aftermarket, owing to the limited life of automotive transmission oil filters. It is recommended that transmission oil filters should be replaced approx. every 2-3 years, otherwise unfiltered oil will go to the engine and may cause serious damage. Worldwide growth in automotive vehicle parc is estimated to support growth of the automotive transmission oil filter market in the aftermarket segment.

Global Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Key growth drivers for this market are growth in automotive demand, and vehicle parc and production. The increasing focus of manufacturers to improve fuel efficiency of vehicles and increase the average miles travelled per year is estimated to fuel growth of the global automotive transmission oil filter market.

Moreover, stringent emission control regulations in various regions, such as Europe and North America are estimated to drive growth of the global automotive transmission oil filter market.

Restraints:

Relatively long drain intervals and increase in demand for electric vehicles are estimated to hamper growth of the global automotive transmission oil filter market.

Global Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market: Segmentation

The global automotive transmission oil filter market is primarily segmented on behalf of the below factors:

The global automotive transmission oil filter market segmented on the basis of vehicle type: passenger car, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) The global automotive transmission oil filter market segmented on the basis of sales channel: original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket The global automotive transmission oil filter market segmented on the basis of filter media type: cellulose, synthetic-laminated, and pure glass

Global Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific automotive transmission oil filter market is estimated to remain dominant over the forecast period owing to its major share in automotive production and vehicle parc. Countries, such as China and India are estimated to be the growth drivers in the Asia-Pacific automotive transmission oil filter market.

Europe and North America regions are estimated to grow at a stable rate owing to stringent environmental emission regulations. The Japan automotive transmission oil filter market is forecasted to grow at a significant rate, owing to high technological advancements in the automotive industry. Latin America and Middle-East & Africa markets are estimated to witness high growth potential over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive transmission oil filter market identified are:

Mann+Hummel Group

Cummins Filtration

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Affinia Group, Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Sogefi SpA

Rank Group Limited

Denso Corporation

Acdelco Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: