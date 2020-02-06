Bangladesh Corn Oil Market Takes A Significant Push Towards More Profitable Avenues

In terms of value, the Bangladesh corn oil market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. The market was valued at US$167,073 in 2015 and is expected to reach US$202,072 by 2026.

Factors such as increasing health consciousness, hygiene awareness, changing dietary habits and living standards and easy availability of grains are expected to fuel revenue growth of the Bangladesh corn oil market. Fewer players in specific corn oil market, lack of product innovation and increasing demand in developing economies are the several opportunities existing in Bangladesh corn oil market. In the country increased industrial usage of corn oil for various application as well as rising preferences of corn oil for manufacturing biodiesel are expected to support growth of the corn oil market in Bangladesh during the forecast period.

Corn oil is used in edible as well as non-edible applications. Globally, Bangladesh is one of the major consumers as well as importers of edible oil. With the growing demand for edible oil in the domestic market, there is a surge in investment opportunities as far as the production of edible corn oil is concerned. The rising focus of the authorities on decreasing the country’s dependence on imports by increasing local production will prove to be immensely beneficial for the corn oil market in Bangladesh.

Non-edible Corn Oil Enjoys Preference over Edible Variants

On the basis of type, the corn oil market is bifurcated into edible and non-edible. In terms of revenue, non-edible corn oil is expected to account for the leading share throughout the course of the forecast period. The segment is estimated to account for a 71.4% share in the Bangladesh corn oil market by the end of 2016. This is attributed to the increasing usage of corn oil for the production of biodiesel. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

The edible oil segment is expected to show substantial growth in the near future. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period, driven primarily by the changing dietary habits and improving living standards of the consumers. Moreover, growing consumer awareness regarding the high nutritive value of corn oil is expected to boost the growth of this segment over the duration of the forecast period.

Food Service Restaurants Restricting Usage of Corn Oil owing to Higher Prices

By end use, livestock accounted for the leading share of 34.7% in 2015 and is expected to expand at a modest CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. The segment is expected to retain its dominance through 2026. The revenue generated by the industrial segment is expected to report a 2.5% CAGR between 2015 and 2026 – the highest growth rate among other end-use segments. This is attributed to the growing application of corn oil in the manufacturing of biodiesel. The demand for corn oil in the industrial sector is also owing to the increased usage of corn oil in various applications such as rustproofing metal surfaces and in inks, textiles, and paints.

