Bioprosthetics Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2016 – 2024

Bioprosthetics are the material obtained from human or other species for medical implantations. Bioprostheses has shown significant advances from past few years, as their basic characteristic, they become degraded until their complete elimination in the host body. Bioprosthesis will gradually degrade in the recipient will determine the formation of a neotissue in its place, which will completely replace the biomaterial in the long term. Ideally , the bioprosthetics are to achieve not only the repair of the damaged zone but also the regeneration of an adequately organized tissue that will promote angiogenesis and even recruit growth factors acquiring characteristics similar to those of healthy tissue.

The raising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, such as coronary and peripheral artery diseases, rheumatoid heart disease, and equivalently the demand for prolong relief is expected to broaden the base for the bioprosthetics market. Since the bioprothetic products are made up of biological materials, rate of rejection of implants is comparatively less than that of synthetic implants. The increasing aging population indicated with a raising degenerative cardiac diseases is fueling the bioprosthetic market. Whereas major factors that negatively affect the growth of this market include need of multiple surgeries, threat of infections and incompatibility (tissue rejection), irreversible nature and threat of uneven skin tone and scars after surgeries.

The new emergence in technologies with the novel innovations has evolve the progress in the field hybrid tissue-engineered bioprostheses, in which non-biodegradable cultured tissue scaffolds are used. These hybrid tissue-engineered bioprostheses are with high resistance and durability and can be alternatives for the biodegradable tissue-engineered prosthetics. The new technology which provide a sense of touch to the bio-prosthetics limb is being develop, which would revolutionize this field and allow many patients with limited options for restoring function to have near normal life-experiences. These technological advancements are expected to potentially decrease the morbidity and mortality rate associated with heart valve disorders, abdominal wall diseases, orthopedic disorders and others, which are expected to increase the share of bioprosthetics market.

The global bioprosthetic market can be segmented based on origin, applications, and geography. Applications segment comprises cardiovascular, nephrological, orthopedics, neurological, urogenital, ophthalmic, and others. Bioprosthetic according to the origin are classified as xenogenic (animal origin), allogenic (human origin), and tissue source (dermis, pericardium, or intestinal submucosa). Geographically, the bioprosthetic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle-east and Africa.

Where North America is expected to be the largest regional market for bioprosthetic market due to an increase technological innovations raising cardiovascular and orthopedic procedures. North America is a potential market for advanced products manufactured through innovation and transforming bioprosthetic technology. Europe accounts at the second largest position in the bioprosthetic market globally. Followed by Europe, the emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America hold immense potential for the bioprosthetic market. The factors like increasing population, rise in incidence of obesity, rising incidences of road accidents with the high unmet medical needs and developing healthcare infrastructure are major drivers for the bioprosthetics in the emerging market

Some key players of the bioprosthetics market include Life Cell Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Labcor Laboratorios Ltd., Maquet Metinge Group, Organogenesis, Inc., Braile Biomedica, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Humacyte, Inc., Aortech International Plc, JenaValve Technology GmbH, Sorin Group, Ethicon, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., and others.

These key players are focusing on implementing the strategies like geographical expansion, new product launch, and strategic acquisitions and collaborations, to make strong hold on existing market and to explore the potential emerging markets.

