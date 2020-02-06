Cameroon Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019-2023, Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – MTN Cameroon, Orange Cameroon, Camtel, CMT, Pastel

WiseGuyReports.com “Cameroon – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Cameroon increases internet bandwidth with SAIL cable

The ICT sector in Cameroon is making steady progress enabling the country to make better use of the digital economy. Currently, about 95% of all electronic transactions are carried through the m-money services operated by MTN Cameroon and Orange Cameroon. The government has also been supportive, having launched its ‘Cameroon Digital 2020’ program, aimed at improving connectivity nationally. A large number of small ICT projects form part of the overall program. By September 2018 the SAIL submarine cable had been laid, providing a direct link to Brazil and with onward connectivity to other countries in the Americas. The cable will substantially improve international bandwidth and lead to further reductions in access prices for consumers.

Cameroon was for many years one of the few countries in Africa with only two competing mobile operators. After some delays, Nextell Cameroon (majority-owned by Viettel) launched a third network in late 2014, including the country’s first 3G mobile service. The operator has grown rapidly, signing up more than 4.89 million subscribers by late 2018. LTE services have also developed strongly, with Orange Cameroon securing revised concessions to its existing 3G licence to enable it to launch LTE services and so compete more effectively with MTN. These developments were the catalyst for a fast-developing mobile broadband sector. The investment programs among operators over the next few years will considerably boost mobile broadband services in rural areas of the country, many of which are underserved by fixed-line infrastructure.

Further development is quickening in mobile banking and commerce, with Nextell having launched its own m-money service in late 2018.

Camtel contracts SatADSL for satellite broadband services;

Cable laying for the SAIL cable system to Brazil is completed;

Telecom revenue increases 3.3% in 2017, year-on-year;

Orange Cameroon expands LTE services;

Nextell Cameroon launches m-money service;

MNOs fined for SIM card registration failures;

National fibre rollout continues with new funding;

