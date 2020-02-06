Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Market Expected To Reach 2410 Million US$ By The End Of 2025, Growing At A CAGR Of 2.0% Between 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Carbon-Carbon Composite Material Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025)

Carbon-carbon composite materials have risen in commercial applications on account of unique properties of carbon fibers when combined with high-performance composites.

The materials have garnered increasing interest among industries that need structures with high temperature and friction parameters, most notably aerospace. The market will garner a CAGR of 2.0% from 2019 to 2025. Advent of novel multidirectional weaving techniques for making fabricating carbon-carbon composites have spurred their applications areas to automobile, marine, and infrastructures industries.

In recent years, lucrative opportunities have emerged in adoption of reinforcement methods for improving the properties. Global revenues are anticipated to reach US$2.41 bn by 2025.

Carbon fiber reinforced carbon matrix materials (Carbon-Carbon Composite Material, C/C) is made from carbon or graphite fiber and matrix of carbon or graphite matrix composite. It has a high temperature, good thermal conductivity, thermal shock, ablation rate, high strength under high temperature, a certain degree of chemical inertness and other special properties. Because of Carbon-Carbon Composite Materials thermal field materials have hot place needs of the various advantage performance, In the future the temperature field of the preparation of large parts of materials, Carbon-Carbon Composite Materials thermal field materials will be replacement of traditional graphite materials in most of the hot field in the material Has the huge market potential, In the future it will certainly get a huge development, which has a huge opportunity. In recent years, the development of China Carbon-Carbon Composite Material manufacturing enterprises rapidly, the production of Carbon-Carbon Composite Material thermal properties of the materials and some indicators than similar foreign products, increasingly fierce market competition; The China Government will be launched soon support and incentive policies, these policies will better regulate the market to promote the healthy development of industry. The global Carbon-Carbon Composite Material market is valued at 2060 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Carbon-Carbon Composite Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbon-Carbon Composite Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

SGL Carbon

Toyo Tanso

Tokai Carbon

Hexcel

Nippon Carbon

MERSEN BENELUX

Toray

CFC Design Inc.

Carbon Composites Inc.

GrafTech

Schunk

Americarb

Graphtek LLC

Bay Composites Inc.

Luhang Carbon

GOES

Haoshi Carbon

KBC

Jiuhua Carbon

Chemshine

Boyun

Chaoma

Baimtec

Jining Carbon Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Liquid Impregnation Process Segment by Application

Aerospace

Automobile

Marine

Infrastructures

Others

