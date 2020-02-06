Cardboard Expendable Containers Market: Past and current data with future strategizes by key players

Cardboard expendable packaging is one of the ideal solutions for the transport and logistics industry. The cardboard expandable containers are frequently combined with a customized inner packaging to protect the goods. Cardboard expendable containers are disposable packaging types. These containers are single-use packaging solutions which can be recycled or thrown out after their usage. Due to their recyclability, they are one of the highly sought after packaging solutions.

Cardboard expendable containers are economical, highly flexible and they can be easily sealed. The cardboard expendable containers are insulated, this insulation helps to preserve food. Due to this property, the global cardboard expendable containers market is extensively used in food and beverage industry.

Global Cardboard Expendable Containers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of packaging type, the global cardboard expendable containers market has been segmented as

Boxes

Trays

Pallets

Cartons

Bottles

Others

Global Cardboard Expendable Containers Market: Key Developments

Manufactures of cardboard expendable containers market focus on improving packaging efficiency of cardboard expendable containers by constantly integrating new technologies.

For instance, Rengo Co., Ltd. Packaging manufacturer based in Japan, has launched a new system to improve packaging efficiency. The company has introduced a special system, “Rengo Gemini Packaging System”, a newly developed automated system for packaging. This packaging system measures the height of merchandise and custom-makes a package of the right size. This system eliminates empty space in the package and increases transportation efficiency.

Stora Enso Oyj, packaging manufacturers based in Finland provides innovative and optimized packaging solutions for the online distribution of cardboard expendable containers. The company has created products that address the needs of online retailing. The company has developed a grocery box with inserts of various small boxes. It allows for more efficient pick and pack, as well as better protection of sensitive food.

Global Cardboard Expendable Containers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global cardboard expendable containers market are DS Smith plc., Nefab Group, Amatech Inc., Magna Corporate Packaging, International Paper Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, Smurfit Kappa Group, Georgia-Pacific Equity Holding LLC, Mondi Group PLC, Oji Holdings Corporation, West rock company, Rengo Co., Ltd., Pratt Industries Inc., Saica Group, Menasha Corporation, Cascades Incorporated, Klabin S.A., Arabian Packaging Co LLC and among others.