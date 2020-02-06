Citrates Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

Citrates: Market outlook

The versatility and by-products of citrate enable it to be a prominent compound used in various industrial applications. Citrates are derivative of citric acid which is a weak organic acid and plays a vital role in the food industry, pharmaceuticals, personal care, household, and other applications. The citrates include a wide range of citric acid salts like magnesium citrate, zinc citrate, potassium citrate, calcium citrate, and others. The market for citrates is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Citrates are predominantly used as a food additive to preserve or add flavor to the food products. It is used as a flavoring agent in ready-to-drink beverages; processed products like cheese; ice cream, soda, and others. Also, citrates find application in the pharmaceuticals industry. Sodium citrate is an ingredient used in some of the essential and extensively used drugs which are used to control acidity in urine and blood as it reduces the excessive acid contents in the body fluids. Besides, citrates are used as a buffering agent which maintains pH and acts as an acid regulator in many food & beverage applications, pharmaceuticals, and household cleaners. Besides citrates find application in personal care products as an emulsifier and chelating agent.

Versatility and Diverse Industrial Application is Anticipated to Fuel the Growth for Citrates

The increasing application of citrates in various industrial use is surging the growth of citrates over the forecast year. The concept of “premiumization” has caught on the Food and beverage industry at large, extending beyond pricing to include incredible quality and a superior experience. Premiumization has fueled consumer taste for value-added and high-quality products with the right quality ingredients. The surging growth of the food and beverage industry and fuelling demand for processed food is expected to boost the demand of citrates which are prominent food additives. Besides, the increasing market for cosmetics and personal care products is driving the need for products like lotions, creams, moisturizers, and others which in turn are fueling the demand for citrates. The citrates are used in the formulation of various pharmaceuticals for actions ranging from stabilization to pH adjustment and taste enhancements. The increasing use of citrates in the pharmaceutical application is expected to be a driving factor for the growing citrate market.

Global Citrates: Key Players

Some of the major players of Citrates market include: Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Gadot Biochemical Industries LTD, Jost Chemical Co., S.A. Citrique Belge N.V., Cytoplan Ltd, Sucroal S.A, NOW Health Group, Inc.