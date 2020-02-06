Cold Seal Metallized Films Market Survey on major developments and trends

The cold seal metallized films are composed of a combination of layers such as, a metal layer, cold seal layer and a plastic core. This combination of the layer used as packaging material results in increasing the shelf life of the product. Cold seal metallized films are used to preserve the product from getting melt during the packaging cycles. Cold seal metallized films possess ultra-high barrier properties, such as they are moisture resistant and gas resistant. The cold seal metallized films preserve the taste, aroma, flavor of the product. These films form a protective layer against the oxygen, thus, protects the food products from getting oxidized.

The shelf life of cold seal metallized film is between 3-6 months. Since, there are more chances of deterioration of the cold seal metallized films at higher temperatures. Therefore, films need to store at a temperature of about 20 0C to 30 0C. The cold seal metallized films provide glossy appearance, have stiffness, and are crease resistance feature. These features enhance the shelf appeal of the packaged product and increase the chances of impulse buying.

Global cold seal metallized films market: Dynamics

The global cold seal metallized films market is driven by the food industry. With the increase in the spending capacity of the consumer, there is high demand for ready to eat meals. So, to package products, such as nutrition bars, bakery & confectionery, etc. cold seal metallized films are used. These films preserve the food products for a longer period of time. Thus, rising demand for packaged food products is fueling the cold seal metallized films market. Also, cold seal metallized films are used as packaging film in electronics and electrical industry, consumer’s goods, cosmetics & personal care and home care and other end use.

The global packaging films manufacturer “Manucor Spa” are providing innovative metallized films that can be used for both cold seal and hot seal application. Thus, such innovative solution further increases the consumption of cold seal metallized films.

Global cold seal metallized films market: Segmentation

Global cold seal metallized films market is segmented into product type, metal type and end use.

On the basis of product type, cold seal metallized films market is segmented into:

Biaxial oriented polypropylene (BOPP) cold seal metallized films

Polyester cold seal metallized films

BOPET cold seal metallized films

CPP cold seal metallized films

Polyethylene(PE) cold seal metallized films

On the basis of end use, cold seal metallized films market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages industry Nutrition Bars Bakery & confectionery Pet food Ready to eat meals Coffee

Automotive industry

Consumers Goods

Cosmetics & personal care

Homecare

Electronics and electrical industry

Others

On the basis of metal type, global cold seal metallized films market is segmented into:

Stainless steel

Copper

Aluminum

Others

Tier Analysis

Tier 1 analysis: This segment includes the leading players of the cold seal metallized films market such Films Americas LLC, Inteplast Group, Constantia Flexibles International GmbH, Printpack, Inc., and others

Tier 2 analysis: This segment includes the emerging players of cold seal metallized films market such as SIBUR Holding, Manucor Spa, Clifton Packaging Group Ltd, Bakambalaj holding and others