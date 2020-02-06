Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market : Technological Revolutions, Dependability, Standard and Forecast 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

cPDM is software that is used to manage and integrate product data into a centralized system for better tracking and enhanced collaboration among business units.

The automotive industry dominated the market accounting for around 24% of the total market share. Some of the factors that will contribute to the growth are rising demand for fuel-efficient automobiles, stringent environmental laws and emission standards from various government entities, embedded software content in vehicles, and an increasing need for small and lightweight vehicles.

The key players covered in this study

SAP AG

CIMdata

IBM Corp

Oracle Corp

HP

Dassault Systemes SA

Siemens PLM Software Inc

Autodesk Inc

Parametric Technology Corp

Synopsys Inc

Capgemini

Deloitte

Accenture Plc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace and Defense

Petrochemical

Utility

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

