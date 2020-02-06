Composite Paper Cans Market: Top Manufacturers switching to more efficient automated solutions

Composite paper cans are lightweight, easily openable packaging solution with high sealing properties. They have moisture and oxygen resistance properties which helps in preserving the taste and aroma of the product for a longer period of time. Use of composite paper cans, reduces the requirement of can openers, as they have an easy to open and resealable lid. This lid eliminates the spillage of the packaged product. Light weight feature of composite paper cans makes packaged product easy to carry and also reduces the cost of transportation. The composite paper cans have high crushing strength, thereby protecting the packaged product. . Composite paper cans have shelf appealing features and thus gets consumers attention in crowded shelves. These properties of composite paper cans increases its end use for food and beverage industry, consumer goods, household and others.

Global composite paper cans Market: Dynamics

There is high demand for a packaging solution that is lightweight, cost-effective and eco-friendly. As composite paper cans have all these features, they are the preferred packaging format. Food manufacturers prefer composite paper cans over other packaging formats to launch a new range of ready to eat food products. In the year 2016, Hans Freitag food manufacturers launched its new “Fit for Fun” biscuits, by using composite paper cans. They are used by the company due to their preserving properties. Composite paper cans preserve the taste, aroma, and flavor of the product. The composite paper cans are made up a combination of different layers. These multilayers enhance barrier properties of cans as well as provides crushing strength.

The key trend of the composite paper cans market is that the prominent manufacturers are using acquisition as the key strategy to reduce competition in the market. The Sonoco products company, the global packaging manufacturer, acquired the Robinson Paperboard Packaging UK site that is producing composite can by paying Euro 2.6 million. Later in the year 2014, the Sonoco products company acquired Weidenhammer Packaging Group leader of the composite paper cans market, in Europe. This acquisition has reduced the competition in Europe and increased the sales of the Sonoco products company by 21% in the region.

Global composite paper cans Market: segmentation

Global composite paper cans Market is segmented by material type and end use.

On the basis of material type, composite paper cans market is segmented into:

Aluminum

Plastic

Paper and paperboard

Others

On the basis of end use, composite paper cans market is segmented into:

Food and beverage industry Coffee Bakery and confectionary Baby food Milk powder Powdered beverages Cereals Tea others

Consumer goods

Household

Retail and wholesales

Cosmetics and personal care cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals and chemicals

Others

Global composite paper cans: Key players

Some of the key players of the global composite cans market are Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group plc., COREX Group Tinpak (Pvt) Ltd, Saamarth Container, Lenzing Accessories (Pvt) Ltd., Compocan Industries, Hangzhou Qunle Packaging Co., Ltd and others.