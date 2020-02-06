Cool Roof Coatings Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2026

Cool Roof Coatings Market report includes (8 Year Forecast 2018-2026) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Cool Roof Coatings industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Cool Roof Coatings market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Cool roof coatings consist of a binder blended with pigments and other additives that reflect the sun’s energy. These coatings can provide various benefits such as protection of roof surfaces, waterproofing, longer roof service life, and decrease in air conditioning costs.

Cool roof coatings can be highly durable. Cost benefit analysis indicates that cool roof coatings are an attractive investment. These coatings are beneficial for the environment and human health. The use of cool roof coatings on roof surfaces is a simple solution for increasing building endurance and saving money for building owners.

Based on roof slope, the global cool roof coatings market has been bifurcated into low-sloped and steep-sloped. Low-sloped is the dominant segment of the cool roof coatings market due to its advantages over steep-sloped roof. For instance, it require low initial installation cost and less buildup materials. In terms of application, the global cool roof coatings market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment accounted for the leading share of the global cool roof coatings market in 2017. Based on type, the global cool roof coatings market has been divided into elastomeric and IR reflective. Elastomeric was the dominant segment of the market in 2017 due to its advantages over IR reflective coatings. For instance, it helps extend the life of the existing roof it covers, maintain roof flexibility in hot and low temperatures, and preserve roof surface from deteriorating effects of the sun’s heat. In terms of value and volume, North America was the prominent region of the global cool roof coatings market in 2017. Demand for cool roof coatings in North America is anticipated to rise during forecast period, due to the increase in usage of these coatings in residential applications such as housing units and villas.

The report analyzes and forecasts the cool roof coatings market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (million liters) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global cool roof coatings market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for cool roof coatings during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the cool roof coatings market at the global and regional levels.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global cool roof coatings market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the cool roof coatings market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein roof slope, type, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global cool roof coatings market by segmenting it based on roof slope, type, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for cool roof coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual roof slope, type, and application segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global cool roof coatings market. The global market is dominated by large players. Key players functioning in the market include DowDuPont, Nutech Paint, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, and The Valspar Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

