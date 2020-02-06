Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market – Increasing Demand for Customized Craniomaxillofacial Implants is Driving the Market

With the emergence of resorbable implants, craniomaxillofacial implants are undergoing rapid technological advancement in order to establish an effective treatment platform for facial reconstruction and augmentation. Factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing demand for customized craniomaxillofacial implants, and rising number of road accidents are driving the growth of the global craniomaxillofacial implants market. Furthermore, increasing number of national craniomaxillofacial surgery centers globally that is playing a crucial role in augmenting public awareness about craniomaxillofacial implants and surgery, is another key factor anticipated to support the growth of the craniomaxillofacial implants market. However high cost of the craniomaxillofacial surgery, and lack of appropriate health insurance schemes in developing nations is anticipated to pull back the growth of craniomaxillofacial implants market.

Based on location, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market has been segmented into internal and external fixators. The internal fixator segment accounted for the largest share of the craniomaxillofacial implants market in terms of revenue in 2013. Lesser infection rates, lower incidence of improper healing and stable nature of internal fixators are the major factors attributed to the leading position of the segment. The internal fixator segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to improvements in the metallurgical formulation of internal fixators, which have in turn increased their corrosion resistance.

The composition segment in the craniomaxillofacial implants market has been categorized into calcium ceramics, metals and alloys, polymers, and biologic materials. Metals and alloys was witnessed as the largest segment in terms of revenue in 2013. The dominance of metals and alloys was majorly witnessed due to improved strength to weight ratio, and better biocompatibility and osseointegration property of metallic craniomaxillofacial implants. However, the biologic material segment is expected to foresee fastest growth rate during the forecast period from 2014 to 2022 due to flexible and resorbable nature of the material, which readily takes any anatomical shape as per the requirement. Furthermore, craniomaxillofacial implants made from biologic material are non-toxic in nature with no inflammatory response, hence accelerating the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

