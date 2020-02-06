CRISPR and Cas Genes Market to Register High Revenue Growth at 20.1% CAGR During 2018-2026

Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Market – Snapshot

CRISPR-Cas systems are efficient and easily programmable nucleic acid-targeting tools, with usage expanding beyond research and therapeutic development to precision breeding of plants and animals and engineering of industrial microbes. CRISPR-Cas systems have potential applications in microbial engineering including bacterial strain typing, immunization of cultures, autoimmunity or self-targeted cell killing, and the engineering or control of metabolic pathways for improved biochemical synthesis. The global CRISPR and Cas genes market was valued at US$ 1,451.6 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 7,234.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Usage of CRISPR-Cas systems in bacteria, rise in government spending on research and development of genome editing, increase in incidence of genetic disorders, and usage of CRISPR/Cas9 technology to improve crop production drive the global CRISPR and Cas genes market. Genome editing technologies such as CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary step in the field of biomedical research. Application of CRISPR/Cas9 focusing on somatic cell genome editing program is aimed at accelerating the use of these technologies to treat various genetic disorders. However, ethical issues concerning CRISPR and lack of skilled professionals restrain the global CRISPR and Cas genes market.

The global CRISPR and Cas genes market has been segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market has been bifurcated into vector-based Cas and DNA-free Cas. Based on application, the global CRISPR and Cas genes market has been classified into genome engineering, disease models, functional genomics, knockout/activation, and others. In terms of end-user, the global market has been categorized into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & government research institutes, and contract research organizations. Based on region, the global CRISPR and Cas genes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of product type, the vector-based Cas segment dominated the global market in 2017, accounting for 62.1% share. Vector-based Cas expression systems are useful for researchers who focus on enriching Cas9-expressing cells or strive to establish a stable cell line. Vector-based Cas is also available with an inducible promoter that supports the creation of stable cell lines with minimal background expression, or for temporal control over Cas9 expression for wide-ranging experimental applications. The DNA-free Cas segment is anticipated to gain market share during the forecast period. Advantages such as gene editing with DNA-free CRISPR-Cas9 components to reduce potential off-targets and potential usage of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing to find correlations with human diseases in model systems drive the segment.

Based on application, the genome engineering segment dominated the global CRISPR and Cas genes market in 2017. CRISPR technology allows genetic material to be added, removed, or altered at particular locations in the genome. Cas9 mRNA or purified Cas9 protein is the source for Cas9 nuclease expression in genome engineering experiments. Genomic engineering is the synthetic assembly of complete chromosomal DNA that is more or less derived from natural genomic sequences. Disease models was the second largest segment of the global market. CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing has also been applied in immunology-focused applications such as the targeting of C-C chemokine receptor type 5 and programmed death-1 gene. This technology has been increasingly applied in the study or treatment of human diseases, including Barth syndrome effects on the heart, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, hemophilia, β-thalassemia, and cystic fibrosis.

In terms of end-user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the global CRISPR and Cas Gene market in 2017. Adoption of CRISPR technology by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies through strategic partnerships with innovators drives the segment. In 2017, CRISPR Therapeutics established a joint venture called Casebia Therapeutics LLP with Bayer HeathCare and its subsidiaries. Academic & government research institutes was the second largest segment of the global market.

Based on region, North America and Europe dominated the global CRISPR and Cas genes market in 2017, accounting for 71% share. Rise in research activities and technological advancements are expected to drive the CRISPR and Cas genes market in the regions during the forecast period. In 2016, a human clinical trial was initiated for the use of CRISPR to treat diseases in the U.S. Increase in adoption of technology and presence of key players in the region are likely to accelerate the growth of the CRISPR and Cas genes market in Europe during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global CRISPR and Cas genes market include Synthego, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript, Addgene, Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Dharmacon, Cellecta, Inc., Agilent Technologies, and Applied StemCell, Inc. These players adopt organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and capture market share.

