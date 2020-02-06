Cups and Lids Market: A clean look at Industry Size, Share, Growth, and Trends

Global cups and lids market: Dynamics

One of the key drivers for the growth of the global cups and lids market is the growing demand for specialty beverages such as soups, iced tea, and oatmeal. Also, cups & lids are widely used for beverages such as coffee and other fruit juices. Cups & lids are widely used to serve beverages in quick service restaurants and to wrap the hot drinks in cups and lids. The growth in penetration of quick service restaurants, especially in the emerging economies, is expected to be the key driver for the growth of the global cups and lids market during the forecast period.

The leading player of cups and lids market are majorly focusing on developing innovative cups and lids “Huhtamaki Group” has launched smart cup in the market, that cup can interact with the smartphone by scanning label. This label provides brief information about the content. Therefore, such innovative solution increases consumer’s preference over other packaging products.

The key trend of cups and lids market, the manufacturers prefer renewable and compostable material such as polylactic acid (PLA) over traditional petroleum plastics. Also, cups and lids produced by bioplastic material have beneficial features, such as they can withstand at a high temperature of 200 0 F and are compostable, thus does not end up in oceans or cause a landfilling issue.

The Detailed analysis and statistical data about the market are given in Tabular format, Charts, and Graphs in this research report. Get PDF Sample of this study @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44553

Global cups and lids market: Segmentation

The global cups and lids market is segmented into product type, material type and end use

On the basis of product type, cups and lids market is segmented into:

Virgin cups and lids

Recycled cups and lids

On the basis of material type, cups and lids market is segmented into:

Plastics Polyethylene (PE) Polystyrene (PS) Polypropylene (PP) Poly lactic acid (PLA) Others

Paper & paper board

Metals

Foam

On the basis of end use, cups and lids market is segmented into:

Food & Beverage products Dairy products Yogurt Creams Fruits Hot beverages Coffee Soups Soft drinks Alcoholic Drinks Sauces & dressings Bakery & confectionery Fruit Juices

Food services Quick Service Restaurants Coffee & Snack Shops Food Delivery Services



Tier analysis:

Tier 1 analysis: This segment includes the leading players of the cups and lids market such as Huhtamaki Group, Mondi Consumer Packaging GmbH (Mondi Group), Zhejiang Pando EP Technology Co.,Ltd , Amcor limited, Bemis Company, Inc. Fabri Kal, and others

Tier 2 analysis: This segment includes the emerging players of cups and lids market such as Toplas Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Everich Houseware Co., Ltd, Yuhuan Hongta Plastic Industry Co., Ltd, Yiwu Green Commodity Co., Ltd. (Plastic) and others