D-mannose Market to Expand at 3.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2025 Spurred by Growing Incidence of Diabetes

Players within the global d-mannose market are vying to expand their manufacturing capacity. Leading players are also targeting to acquire smaller players in developing nations, so as to tap onto the expanding and promising growth opportunities within emerging nations. Key players within the global d-mannose market are: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Now Health Group Inc., Jarrow Formulas Inc, and Nutraceutical International Corp.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14363

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global d-mannose market is expected to rise from US$774.5 mn in 2017 to US$1,016.7 mn by the end of 2025, showcasing a CAGR of 3.5% between 2017 and 2025. On the basis of application, the market is expected to be led by the dietary supplements segment. The other key application areas include pharmaceuticals and functional food. The dietary supplements segment is expected to account for 40% of the total market. However, fastest growth is to be expected by the functional food segment. This segment is estimated to exhibit a 4% CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

North America Leading Now and to Do So in Future Due to Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

By geography, the market is expected to be led by North America in the future on account of the increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections. The increasing availability of healthcare information to the masses and the high prevalence of diabetes among the people in this region are driving the developments of alternative treatments such as d-mannose. Southeast Asia is also a budding market for d-mannose and the increasing number of diabetics in this part of the world will drive the growth prospects of the d-mannose market.

Increasing Prevalence of Urinary Tract Infections Behind High Demand for D-mannose

As per the lead author of this report, “ the global d-mannose market is growing on account of the rising awareness of the use of d-mannose for preventing urinary tract infections (UTIs). Mannose makes it difficult for pathogens to attach to the surface. This is possible because mannose clings to the walls of the urinary tract, thereby making it hard for pathogens to stick to the surface. As antibiotics which are used for treating urinary tract infections often face resistance due to the side effects caused, the demand for d-mannose as a preventive tool for UTIs will accelerate.

Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=14363

The demand for d-mannose is also high on account of the growing demand for products that are meant for diabetics and those people who are calorie-conscious. This is because mannose does not influence the blood sugar levels and is not metabolized like glucose. D-mannose is safe for diabetics as most of it is absorbed by the preliminary parts in the digestive tract. The improvement of long distance shipping facilities and growing scope of specialist diets will facilitate the growth of the global d- mannose market.