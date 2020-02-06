Driving Innovation: Global Aluminum Plates Market Demand and Opportunities 2019-2025

Aluminum plates have garnered extensive structural applications in the manufacturing of numerous aerospace components, automotive parts, in the engineering of marine materials, and in making various commercial structures. End-use industries have been increasingly utilizing the various characteristics of these materials, notably high chemical resistance, non-corrosiveness, good thermal conductivity, and superior strength. Ceaseless advances in manufacturing technologies of the aluminum ingot and its use in alloys have bolstered the application of aluminum plates. Wide cross-section of requirements in end-use industries as well as emerging customized applications have kept the demand for aluminum plates and alloys increasingly robust. The global market is expected to climb to opportunities worth exceeding US$7.8 bn by 2024.

This report studies the global Aluminum Plates market status and forecast, categorizes the global Aluminum Plates market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global Aluminum Plates market is valued at 6016.8 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 7808.70 million US$ by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.44% during 2018-2024.

Top Aluminum Plates Players Covered in This report: Sales, Revenue and Market Share in 2018

Constellium

Kaiser Aluminum

Alcoa

Aleris

Hulamin

Kobelco

Vimetco

Furukawa-Sky

AMAG

KUMZ

Nippon Light Metal

GLEICH GmbH

Alimex

Nanshan Aluminum

Mingtai Al

Chalco

Alnan Aluminium

Jingmei Aluminium

Others

Market Breakdown by Type: Aluminum Plates Sales (K MT) and Revenue (Million US$)

2XXX

5XXX

6XXX

7XXX

8XXX

Others

Market Breakdown by Application: Aluminum Plates Sales (K MT)

Aerospace & Defense

Mechanical Engineering or Mold

Railway & Shipping Industry

Others

Note: The base year used for company profiles is 2018; where information was not available for the base year, the previous year was considered.

Unit Considered and Currency

The statistical unit used in this report is K MT, which is used to indicate the volume (sales, production, consumption) of Aluminum Plates by companies, regions, type and application covered in this report.

The currency used in the report is US dollar (USD)/US$, with market size indicated only in million USD.

For companies reporting their revenue/Revenue in million USD, revenue was collected from their annual reports, press news, interviewing and other sources like upstream suppliers, downstream customers and its competitors.

For companies that reported their revenues in other currencies, average annual currency exchange rate is used to convert the value to USD.

Currency exchange rates are converted to USD by using the average exchange rate for respective years until 2018.

