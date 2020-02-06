E. Coli Testing Market – Home and Drinking Water Segment to Continue Exhibiting Highest Demand of the Market

Global E. Coli Testing Market: Snapshot

E. coli (Escherichia coli) is a fecal coliform bacteria commonly found in intestines of humans and animals. Most of the E. coli strains are harmless, however certain strains are known to cause harmful medical complications. These include neonatal meningitis, gastrointestinal infections, cholecystitis, bacteremia, urinary tract infection (UTI), cholangitis, and pneumonia and mainly spreads through contaminated water or food. As this organism is found in intestinal tract of humans, it is considered as an indicator of fecal contamination. Hence, food and water samples are regularly tested for E. coli to avoid foodborne infections.

Sudden outbreak of drug resistant E. coli strains has raised serious health concerns. The epidemic has spread to various regions of the world including North America and parts of Europe. These factors have led governments and regulatory agencies to adopt preventive measures to avoid such epidemics. Hence Environment Protection Agencies (EPA) across the globe have laid strict guidelines for water testing. These guidelines are practiced by municipal water suppliers, bottled water suppliers, waste water treatment plants, and private well owners.

Spurred by these factors, the global E. coli testing market is expected to reach US$2.36 bn by the end of 2025, from US$1.18 bn in 2016. If these figures hold true, the global E. coli testing market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% between 2017 and 2025.

Home and Drinking Water Segment to Continue Exhibiting Highest Demand

In terms of environmental testing methods, the global E. coli testing market is bifurcated into environmental testing method and clinical testing methods. The environmental testing method segment is further classified into membrane filtration (MF), multiple tube fermentation (MTF), and enzyme substrate method. Of these, holding majority share, the enzyme substrate method emerged dominant in the market in 2016. As the method is relatively more cost-effective and does not require skilled professionals for conducting it, is likely to retain its top slot through the forecast period.

Likewise, the clinical testing segment is classified into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), enzyme immunoassay (EIA) tests, and others. Of these, enzyme immunoassays testing will continue holding the largest share in the market through the forecast period.

By end user, the market can be categorized as waste water treatment organizations, bottled water suppliers, home and drinking water suppliers, and others. Of these, holding over 49.7% of the market, the home and drinking water segment emerged dominant in 2016. While the segment is expected to remain at the lead through the coming years, the market will also witness rising demand from waste water treatment organizations. Furthermore, the increasing drinking water crisis and frequent outbreak of water borne diseases will put pressure on governments to ensure high standards of home and drinking water, thus sealing the dominance of the segment.

