Essential Oil Industry – Attractiveness of Developed Markets Endures

The market’s opportunity is expected to touch US$17.36 bn by 2017. Further, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.60% between 2017 and 2022 and attain a value of US$27.49 bn by the end of 2022. The escalating industrialization and the augmenting disposable income of consumers are the also projected to drive the growth of this market in the near future, especially in emerging countries, such as India, China, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The global essential oil market is observing a significant expansion in its size, thanks to the increasing usage of essential oil in aromatherapy. The augmenting demand for flavored food and beverages products among consumers is also boosting this market substantially. With the rising development of innovative beauty and personal care products, fueled by the increasing preference for natural products, the usage of essential oil for the creation of new fragrances is surging, leading to an expected upswing in this market over the next few years.

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31019

Global Essential Oil Market: Snapshot

The global essential oil market is observing a significant expansion in its size, thanks to the increasing usage of essential oil in aromatherapy. The augmenting demand for flavored food and beverages products among consumers is also boosting this market substantially. With the rising development of innovative beauty and personal care products, fueled by the increasing preference for natural products, the usage of essential oil for the creation of new fragrances is surging, leading to an expected upswing in this market over the next few years.

The market’s opportunity is expected to touch US$17.36 bn by 2017. Further, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.60% between 2017 and 2022 and attain a value of US$27.49 bn by the end of 2022. The escalating industrialization and the augmenting disposable income of consumers are the also projected to drive the growth of this market in the near future, especially in emerging countries, such as India, China, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Demand for Citrus Oil to Remain High

The worldwide market for essential oil is broadly evaluated on the basis of the type of the product, sales channel, extraction method, and the application. Spice oil, herb oil, citrus oil, spice seed oil, and perfumery oil are the main types of essential oil available in the global market. The demand for citrus oil has been relatively higher than other products and the trend is anticipated to remain on an upward streak in the years to come.

Majorly, essential oils find application in the personal care and cosmetic, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, aromatherapy, and the industrial sectors. The food and beverages and the personal care and cosmetic industries are reporting a greater demand for essential oil, owing to the increasing preference for flavored food products and beverages and fragrant cosmetics and beauty products among consumers. The aromatherapy and the pharmaceutical sectors are also expected to register a high demand for essential oil over the forthcoming years. Essential oils are primarily extracted through distillation, solvent, and cold pressing and are sold through specialty stores, drug stores, online stores, and modern trade.

With the increasing preference for natural products among consumers, the global market for essential oil is observing a tremendous rise in its valuation. The market is anticipated to remain reporting high growth over the next few years, thanks to the expanding application base of essential oil, from the cosmetics and the food and beverages industry to the aromatherapy and the pharmaceuticals sectors. This research study offers a decisive overview of the worldwide market for essential oil by analyzing this market thoroughly on the basis of its past performance and current status. The future market potential has also been evaluated in details to provide the readers with future projections and forecasts.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/essential-oil-market.htm

The overview section also includes a qualitative assessment of the overall market, emphasizing the influencing factors and various market dynamics, such as the growth drivers, limitations, market trends, challenges, and opportunities, together with potential customer evaluation. In addition to this, an analysis of the market’s attractiveness, coupled with the key strategies adopted by the leading players, have been examined thoroughly in this report to explain the intensity of the competition within the market.

Growth of Europe Essential Oil Market to Slow-down Due to Saturation

The global market for essential oil is also assessed on the basis of region. The Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, North America, Europe, and Japan have been considered as the prime regional markets for essential oil across the world. Hitherto, Europe has been leading the global market. However, the growth of this regional market is expected to slowdown in the near future due to saturation. The Europe market for essential oil is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.80% during the period from 2017 to 2022.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

For More Information Visit: http://priyanka1234.over-blog.com