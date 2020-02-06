Feed Grade Minerals Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2028

Feed grade minerals contain a high density of nutrients. Animals require a daily intake of calcium and magnesium for the vital balance of their organism. Feed grade minerals are essential for every cell in terms of metabolism, growth, health, reproduction of the animal body. Proper nutrition also needed to maintain body temperature, produce milk and development of bones.

Feed grade minerals are extracted contents from combined natural substances like a plant, soil, and water, which contains sodium, calcium, iron, potassium, phosphate, chlorine and others. Feed grade minerals are required on a daily basis to balance the animal’s health. The feed grade minerals market classified into macro and micro minerals, animal diet requires a larger amount of macro minerals and a smaller amount of micro minerals, and both are having different properties. Feed grade minerals market is mainly focused on the farmed animals, pet animals, poultry and other livestock.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28189

Growing animal health awareness is the biggest reason behind the growth of feed grade mineral market. Also over the past few years, the increasing demand for mineral-rich meat products is driving the feed grade minerals market. Manufactures of processed meat products are expecting high-quality raw material as healthy meat. The biggest animal farming countries like U.S., Canada, China, India, Brazil and others having the highest number of the animal farm including cattle, beef cattle, dairy cattle, sheep, pig, buffalo, goat, poultry, boiler, horse and others. These countries are having the highest demand and consumption of animal feed products. The growing demand for meat and meat products globally is driving demand for feed additives such as feed grade minerals. Industrialization of dairy industry has promoted the market demand of feed grade minerals for supplementing the essential required minerals for growth & development.

Global Feed Grade Minerals Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global feed grade minerals market has been segmented as:

Macro

Calcium

Potassium

Phosphorus

Sodium

Sulfur

Chloride

Magnesium

Micro

Copper

Chromium

Ine)Iron

Cobalt

Iodine

Selenium

Zinc

Nickel

On the basis of Livestock Type/Species, the global feed grade minerals market has been segmented as:

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquatic animals

Others(Pet Animals and Equine)

On the basis of form, the global feed grade minerals market has been segmented as,

Powder

Liquid

Granules

On the basis of region, the global feed grade mineral market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

East-Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Global feed grade minerals market: Key Players

Some of the key industry player operating in the Global feed grade minerals market are Cargill incorporated, Yara, Vitafor NV, Pistell Minerals & Ingredients Inc., The Mosaic Company, Raindao Science and Technology Co., Ltd, NGHE AN MINERAL JOINT STOCK COMPANY and others. The companies are focusing on expansions and investments as a key business strategy for promoting the growth and capturing market share.

Opportunities for market participants in the global feed grade minerals market:

Feed grade minerals market are widely used in the region of Asia-Pacific, North America, and the European region. The growing number of farm animals like buffalo, cattle, dairy cattle, pig, poultry, and sheep are driving opportunities for the feed grade mineral products. North America having the highest number of meat pigs, this needs the highest quality of nutritional feed to develop properly which creates the opportunity for the feed grade minerals market. In Asia-Pacific region countries such as China, India, Brazil, Colombia, Pakistan having highest number of meat cattle, dairy cattle, buffalo and pigs which need high amount of nutritional supplements on daily basis and this countries have highest demand and consumption of feed grade minerals, which is driving market for the feed grade mineral products. Pet animals, especially maintaining hybrid dogs is a trend nowadays, these dogs required high nutritional feed, owing to that there is a massive opportunity for feed grade minerals market.

Request For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/28189

Overview of the Report

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.