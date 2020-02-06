Fiber based Packaging Market Development Trends Forecast, Regional Overview and Consumers Analysis by 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Fiber based Packaging Market Key Players, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast till 2025 – DS Smith, Huhtamaki, Smurfit Kappa” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global fiber based packaging is increasing, owing to the numerous applications of fiber based packaging across several end-use industries. The demand of fiber based packaging is primarily driven by the growth of the packaging industry and shift in consumer preference for eco-friendly packaging solutions.

The key players covered in this study

International Paper

DS Smith

Huhtamaki

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco Products

WestRock

Georgia-Pacific

Pratt Industries

Reynolds Group Holdings

U.S. Corrugated

UFP Technologies

ESCO Technologies

Hartmann

KapStone Paper

Mayr-Melnhof

Rengo

Mondi Group

Stora Enso

BillerudKorsnas

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Corrugated

Boxboard/ Carton Board

Molded Pulp

Kraft Paper

Market segment by Application, split into

Corrugated Boxes

Cartons

Partitions & Inserts

Bottles & Cup Carriers

Trays, Plates

Clamshells

Display Packaging

Bags & Sacks

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

