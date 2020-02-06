Fibrosarcoma treatment Market Is Anticipated To Show Growth By 2025

Sarcoma is referred to as a type of cancer that originates from the mesenchymal transformed cells. Fibrosarcoma is a rare malignancy, which is characterized by anaplastic undifferentiated spindle cells or proliferating immature fibroblasts in a storiform appearance. The disease arises from the fibrous tissue of bones such as the tibia, the femur, or the mandible. The tumor may be categorized based on differentiation degree into low-grade malignancy, intermediate malignancy, and anaplastic malignancy. Prevalence of fibrosarcoma is higher among men than women. As per the National Cancer Institute (NCI), only 5% of bone sarcomas are found to be fibrosarcoma. According to database of the Surveillance, Epidemiology & End Results (SEER), the rate of incidence of bone joint sarcomas was 0.9 per 100,000 people between 2000 and 2004. Based on type, fibrosarcoma can be divided into primary medullary fibrosarcoma, primary surface fibrosarcoma, secondary fibrosarcoma, multi-centric fibrosarcoma, and congenital fibrosarcoma. Generally, fibrosarcoma treatment comprises chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery to remove sarcoma.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fibrosarcoma-treatment-market.html

Over the last decade, the cancer prophylaxis sector in developed countries has been witnessing significant growth, due to initiatives taken by governments to educate women about early diagnosis and treatment. This has helped in preventing the progression of fibrosarcoma into aggressive or advanced stages, thereby restraining the fibrosarcoma treatment market. Increasing prevalence of fibrosarcoma, rising awareness about the disease, advancements in treatment, and availability of a variety of treatments drive the market for fibrosarcoma treatment. Readily available, inexpensive, and FDA-approved therapeutics such as ifosfamide (Ifex) and doxorubicin (Adriamycin) would be augmenting the global fibrosarcoma treatment market in the next few years. Ongoing research activities and availability of strong pipeline drugs are projected to boost the fibrosarcoma treatment market during the forecast period.

The fibrosarcoma treatment market can be classified based on type of treatment and geography. In terms of type of treatment, the fibrosarcoma treatment market has been classified into chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgical therapy. The chemotherapy segment comprises drugs such as doxorubicin, ifosamide, cisplatin, carboplatin, and etoposide. Generally, patients are prescribed with chemotherapy drugs in early stages and with radiation therapy and surgeries in later and severe stages. Common methods of treatment for early-stage cancer include surgery or radiation therapy combined with chemotherapy. The radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and hormone therapy are often used in combination for the treatment of advanced stages of fibrosarcoma.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37703

Based on region, the global fibrosarcoma treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. Among these, North America and Europe lead the market. Rising prevalence of the disease, availability of world-class diagnosis techniques, increasing awareness about health, and growing geriatric population are factors fueling the market in these regions. High investments in R&D in the U.S. and presence of African-American population wherein the disease is more common are other factors propelling the fibrosarcoma treatment market in the U.S. Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly expanding market for fibrosarcoma treatment during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the disease, government support, and advanced diagnostic techniques are factors boosting the market in the region. Increased investments in research and development of immunotherapy and targeted therapies, which are creating a wide product pipeline, is a driver for the market in Asia Pacific. Brazil is estimated to account for a leading share of the fibrosarcoma treatment market in Latin America.

Due to rising investments in the health care sector and considerable incidence and prevalence of fibrosarcoma in the country, the market in Brazil is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Ongoing investments and recent economic development are likely to augment the fibrosarcoma treatment market in Europe from 2017 to 2025.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=37703

Key players operating in the global fibrosarcoma treatment market are Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A, Abbott, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Bayer AG, Ipsen, Tolmar Inc., Indevus Pharmaceuticals, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com