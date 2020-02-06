Field Service Management Market – Comprehensive Evaluation of Regional Markets, Technology, Types and Applications Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 14.1%

According to TMR, between 2017 and 2025, the global field service management market will exhibit of 14.1% CAGR and cross US$8693.6 mn by 2025. On the basis of Industry vertical, it is expected that the Telecom and IT industry vertical will lead. However it is the manufacturing segment which will expand at a rapid Pace. On the basis of usertype, this Market is segmented into small and medium Enterprises and large Enterprise.

In terms of solution, this Market is expected to be led by the work order management. substantial piece of growth is to be expected for the inventory management segment. In terms of service, this Market is segmented into training and support, implementation, and Consulting. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into on premise and cloud.

The growing need for improved efficiency is one of the key factors boosting the growth of the global field service management Market. The increasing trend of migration to cloud is another Factor helping the growth of this Market. On account of high degree of technological advancements in both developed and developing nations such as Germany, the US, the UK, France, Japan, and China, this Market stands to benefit. Field service management offers services such as locating Vehicles, scheduling work, dispatching of work, accounting, managing workers activities, and billing.

The adoption of field service management helps in reducing cost, boosts the revenue, and assist in resource allocation and coordination. Service management software also assist with statement of work, and billing, thereby providing and insight and oversight. On the other hand, this Market is expected to be restrained by the security concerns for data. The high cost of field service management solution will also deter me from adopting the services.

The global field service management market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, deployment type, user type and industry vertical. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into billing and invoicing, inventory management, mobile field execution, reporting and dashboards, schedule and dispatch, tracking and performance management, and work order management.

The work order management sub-segment is expected to hold a major share of the market while inventory management is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace. On the basis of service, the market is segmented into consulting, implementation, and training and support.

On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Based on user type, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, construction and real estate, energy and utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, and others.

The market on the basis of industry vertical is expected to be dominated by telecom and IT while manufacturing sub-segment is projected to grow at rapid pace.